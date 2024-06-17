Eriksen's scoring return to Euros - did you know?

[Reuters]

Christian Eriksen scored Denmark's goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024 and, at 32 years and 123 days old, he became the oldest Dane to score at a European Championship.

He is also his country's oldest goalscorer at a major tournament since Jon Dahl Tomasson netted at the 2010 World Cup aged 33.

It was an emotional moment for the Manchester United midfielder, who was making his first appearance at a European Championship since suffering a cardiac arrest at the previous tournament in 2021.

In addition to his goal, Eriksen created seven chances from set-plays, the most by a player in a European Championship match since Gary McAllister in 1992 for Scotland against Germany (eight).