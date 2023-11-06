Erik van Rooyen's walk-off eagle secures win at World Wide Technology
In the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, Erik van Rooyen carded a 9-under 63 to claim his second PGA TOUR victory by two strokes.
In the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, Erik van Rooyen carded a 9-under 63 to claim his second PGA TOUR victory by two strokes.
Without world ranking points, LIV Golf players have no easy pathway into golf's majors.
Ross Chastain won the final race of the season as Blaney finished second ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron.
You can expect these two rookies to be priorities on the Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bengals are surging in the AFC after starting the season 1-3.
Jorge Martin uncovers three players who had big games in Week 9 and have been great discoveries for fantasy managers.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Minnesota rookie Jaren Hall's day ended in the first quarter with a goal-line concussion.
It's better to be lucky than good.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. Birds game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens game.
Patrick Mahomes is looking to bounce back after a poor performance in Week 8.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Almeida dominated Lewis on Saturday, but failed to get the finish despite multiple opportunites.
Bryant has not played in the NFL in nearly five years since being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.