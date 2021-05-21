Erik van Rooyen blows his top at PGA Championship

Erik van Rooyen was on his way to easily making the cut at the PGA Championship. With just five holes left in his second round, van Rooyen sat at +2, three strokes inside the cut line.

But then came the dreaded final five holes that some have labeled the toughest finishing stretch in golf.

Van Rooyen followed a bogey at 14 with a double at 15. Another bogey at 16 put him at +6, one shot out of the cut line. Then he put his tee shot on the par-3 17th into the water and, well, he wasn't very happy.

Erik van Rooyen running a *touch* hot pic.twitter.com/Dfrwjx4J9D — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) May 21, 2021

If you're keeping score, that's a tee marker, a club head and a second round shattered in an instant.

Van Rooyen would go on to triple the 17th, pushing him all the way up to +9 and out of the tournament before the weekend.

