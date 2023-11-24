Erik ten Hag warns Manchester United face a ‘mad’ Everton after 10-point deduction

Erik ten Hag knows his Manchester United side won't have things all their own way at a raucous Goodison Park - Getty Images/James Gill

Erik ten Hag has warned his Manchester United players they face a “mad” Everton fueled by a sense of injustice this Sunday.

Ten Hag and his side are ready to face the full force of the Merseyside club backed by a sell-out crowd in their first fixture since a 10-point deduction for financial breaches.

The United manager is confident his side can come through what will be a searching examination of their collective character and make it five wins in six Premier League games – but only if they match the intensity from Sean Dyche’s in-form side from the start.

“I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad,” said Ten Hag. “If they are mad, that’s their fuel, we have to match that intensity. If we match that intensity we have a very good chance to win the game. I can imagine the Everton fans are very mad. But it is always about us.”

While urging them to match Everton’s passion, Ten Hag said his players must maintain their discipline to ensure they keep 11 players on the pitch in what will be an intensely competitive game.

“We have seen a step forward in that [discipline] this season,” Ten Hag said. “We make some steps there, we have good away form, we have a strong belief, and we know what we have to do to build the platform to win games.”

Goodison Park is expected to be a cacophony of noise on Saturday - Getty Iamges/Emma Simpson

Ten Hag will serve a touchline ban after picking up three cautions this season for ranting at match officials. His No.2 Mitchell van der Gaag will be in the dugout at Goodison.

But he is taking the positive view his seat in the directors’ box will afford him a better overall view of a match that in a sense will serve as perfect preparation for Wednesday’s ‘Welcome to Hell’ trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League and next weekend’s visit to an equally raucous St James’ Park.

“Let’s say this: it’s a ban and you have to accept it even if you don’t always agree with the refereeing,” Ten Hag said. “I think we have had many decisions go against us this season. I saw a number: 18 in the league.

“But you have to behave yourself even when they make mistakes. The advantage [of the touchline ban] is I could have a better view.”

The likely return of Luke Shaw at left-back after three months on the sidelines with a muscle injury will be a major boost as United look for defensive stability, although the England international might have wished for a less intense re-introduction to competitive action.

“You can mention many things about Luke, you can mention his physicality, his technical ability, his leadership, it’s clear. For a long time this season we didn’t have a left back so we are very happy he’s back, He will help us be more stable, I am sure of that,” Ten Hag said.

The United manager dismissed suggestions of a bust-up with World Cup winner Raphael Varane, adding: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s rumours. He’s a very important player but there is internal competition – as there should be at a top club. Varane and Maguire you have to make a choice.”

Maguire will almost certainly get the nod again with Victor Lindelof alongside him in the heart of the back four. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is fit after picking up a knock on international duty with Cameroon while striker Rasmus Hojlund faces a late fitness test but is expected to play as he continues his search for his first Premier League goal after notching five in the Champions League.

