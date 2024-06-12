Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to hand assistant coach Benni McCarthy a new deal



Erik ten Hag has reportedly requested Manchester United to hand Benni McCarthy a new deal to keep him tied to the club for the foreseeable future.

Ten Hag’s desire to keep McCarthy comes soon after the Dutchman’s future was resolved late on Tuesday evening.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news as he confirmed that Ten Hag is set to stay as United boss following the conclusion of the club’s end-of-season review.

For weeks, there was speculation surrounding Ten Hag and at one point, it seemed like the 54-year-old was on the brink of parting ways with the Red Devils.

Not only is Ten Hag now poised to remain in the Old Trafford dugout, but he’s also in line for a new two-year deal.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that talks between Ten Hag and the club are scheduled to take place soon to discuss a new contract and potentially, the modification of his title from manager to head coach.

According to The Times, it seems that another issue Ten Hag is keen to have sorted out is the situation of McCarthy.

McCarthy joined United with Ten Hag in 2022 and was credited with turning around Marcus Rashford’s fortunes as the England international plundered a career-high 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022/23 term.

McCarthy has also worked with other forwards including Rasmus Hojlund and is generally thought to be a positive influence within the ranks.

Late last month, it emerged that the South African was contemplating quitting United following the club’s failure to renew his terms.

McCarthy has previously made no secret of his desire to explore a managerial career. In addition to being linked to Kaizer Chiefs, he’s thought to be of interest to MLS teams.

It was stated that the 46-year-old has accepted that the “writing is on the wall for him.”

However, if Ten Hag gets his way, then McCarthy may still be around at United for a bit longer.

The Times reveal, “Ten Hag also wants the club to hand Benni McCarthy, the South African coach who has been working with United’s strikers, a contract extension.”

“The former Porto and Ajax forward, like Ten Hag, joined United in 2022 but his contract expires at the end of June.”

The McCarthy situation and how it develops is certainly one to keep a close eye on. His impact has been incredible and United would certainly do well by keeping him around if he’s willing to stay.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



