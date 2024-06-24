Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign AS Roma’s attacking dynamo Paulo Dybala



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly asked the powerbrokers at Old Trafford to sign AS Roma star Paulo Dybala this summer.

United’s interest in Dybala can be traced as far back as 2019 when the club unsuccessfully attempted to lure him to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager at the time.

Dybala snubbed United and other Premier League clubs as he opted to stay in Italy with Juventus. He enjoyed great success with the Old Lady before sealing a switch to Roma in 2022.

The Argentine has been as sensational for the Giallorossi as he was in Turin. Last term, he plundered an impressive 16 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were keen on bringing in Dybala once again, almost half a decade after they first tried to secure his signature.

It was stated that Chelsea and Arsenal were also vying to land Dybala, who has a cut-price release clause worth just €12million (£10m) in his current contract with Roma. The release clause is only active in the first two weeks of July.

Il Messaggero via TMW have now given an update on the 30-year-old’s situation.

The news outlet states, “Paulo Dybala has not yet been called by Roma to start negotiations for the renewal, which would eliminate the clause that would come into effect in the month of July.”

“Any international club will therefore be able to take him for 12 million euros. The management, starting from the CEO Lina Souloukou and the new head of the Giallorossi technical area Florent Ghisolfi, are studying what to do, also considering the opinion of Daniele De Rossi [Roma manager]”

“Joya’s agent expects a call when Roma begin their preparation in Trigoria, unless Manchester United, as they write in Argentina, decides to put the requested money on the table first.”

“The Red Devils are interested, especially because coach Erik ten Hag is the one who wants the playmaker.”

It’s understood that Dybala is “enticed” by the prospect of completing a switch to the Premier League. At the moment, he earns around €6.5m net per season plus add-ons.

It’s important to note that the versatile attacker is not actively pushing to part ways with Roma and he’s also open to putting pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay with them.







