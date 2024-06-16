Erik ten Hag wants big pay-off clause to be included in planned new deal

Manchester United saved the best for last as they triumphed against all the odds in the FA Cup final versus fierce cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils had finished eighth in the league prior to the Wembley encounter, and the rumour mill was abuzz with reports of an imminent sacking irrespective of the outcome.

But by employing the perfect gameplan, Erik ten Hag might just have saved his job for the time-being with INEOS announcing that the Dutchman would remain at the helm moving forward after they conducted a thorough end-of-season review.

Amid a lot of managerial uncertainty which saw pretty much all leading managers linked with a switch to Old Trafford, the Dutchman survived the cull.

Now, there are also reports suggesting that the former Ajax coach will be offered a brand-new deal which will keep him in Manchester for another three years.

The 54-year-old has already set out a few conditions for INEOS to accept if he is to remain and now, The Sun‘s Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page that one of them is regarding the event of his potential sacking.

Ten Hag wants a “big pay off” should he be sent on his way prior to the conclusion of the new two-year deal, preferably one year’s salary worth.

Ten Hag considers this step as necessary after INEOS’ flirtations with numerous managerial targets during the end-of-season review, which had irked the Dutch boss.

Currently, Ten Hag earns close to £9 million-per year and a new deal will likely see that figure increase, so will the pay-off amount.

INEOS’ decision-making regarding the whole Ten Hag situation seems quite suspect with the new co-owners close to sacking him at one stage and now completing a remarkable U-turn.

Offering a new deal to a struggling manager has, in the past, lead to major financial implications as seen from the compensation the club had to pay Jose Mourinho after he was fired following the signing of a new deal despite the Portuguese already having a year left in his contract.

Ideally, Sir Jim Ratcliffe should have waited to see how Ten Hag fared in the upcoming season and whether he could work amicably within the confines of the new behind-the-scenes structure that being created at the club

