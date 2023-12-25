Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United side to give fans reason to cheer

Erik Ten Hag has urged his struggling Manchester United side to give Old Trafford reason to cheer when Aston Villa visit on Boxing Day.

United’s miserable run of form continued at West Ham on Saturday, where Ten Hag’s men were beaten 2-0.

The result saw a worrying run extend to four matches without a goal and left United eighth at Christmas, with Ten Hag adamant his players owe it to their fans to deliver a fired up display against Unai Emery’s side.

“First, I am sure that they are very disappointed in us and we have to put things right and do things differently,” Ten Hag said. “We really appreciate all the time they are supporting us even with the setbacks, this season they are all the time behind us and we really appreciate it. But of course we need any help but first of all the team and I have to do it.”

Injuries and illness have not helped Ten Hag’s cause, with 19-year-old centre-back Willy Kambwala forced into a senior debut at West Ham.

Fresh hope: Kambwala performed well on his Premier League debut (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag is hopeful that Raphael Varane will return for the Villa match but urged the senior players across his squad to step up.

“In every game, they have to step up,” he added. “I said the word two or three times now: the players have to take responsibility.

“I have to take responsibility and the players have to take responsibility. But everyone. Maybe in moments you expect from the seniors even more with young player around.

“But if you are good enough, you are also old enough. We have to do it together. It doesn’t matter what age it is. We have to put a team who has to win the game.”

Teenager Kambwala started alongside Jonny Evans at the London Stadium and despite goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus eventually settling the contest, acquitted himself well.

“He has made a good impression in training and games in the Under 21s so we decided to play him,” Ten Hag explained. “I think he has shown he has the capabilities. His performance was very solid. You can see he has a very bright future.

“I think we have seen many skills for a modern centre-back. I am very pleased with his performance.”