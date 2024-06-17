Erik ten Hag suggests Luke Shaw will not be fit to play in the group stage of the Euros

Erik ten Hag returned from holiday to find out that he would be staying on as Manchester United manager despite a dismal last season where the club finished eighth in the Premier League.

The club have completed a major U-turn, even going as far as offering the Dutchman a new deal based on the remarkable FA Cup triumph and considering the number of injuries he had to deal with last term.

The former Ajax coach was part of the punditry team for England’s opening Euro 2024 clash against Serbia which the Three Lions ended up narrowly winning 1-0.

No United player started the contest with both Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw having to be content with sitting on the bench. The academy graduate did emerge for the closing stages of the contest.

EtH doubtful of Shaw’s Euro group stage participation

The left-back, who missed 37 games in the recently-concluded season, had blamed the club’s coaching and medical staff for aggravating his injury which led to him getting sidelined since February.

Gareth Southgate took a late call to include the former Southampton starlet in his Euros squad, going as far as to name him on the bench for the opening game at the Gelsenkirchen stadium.

The Three Lions boss has even suggested that Shaw could feature in England’s next game against Denmark on Thursday. However, Ten Hag did not agree with this statement.

He insisted that the 28-year-old will only be fit to play from the knockout stage should England make it past their group.

“Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stages,” he was quoted as saying.

Having worked in tandem with the United medical staff for two seasons now, Ten Hag is well qualified to understand where the player stands in terms of fitness currently.

The Dutch boss clearly rates Shaw but is aware that his double leg-break suffered back in 2015 means he will never be fully fit for a whole campaign.

The left-back might not be too impressed with this statement considering he thinks it was the club’s fault that his injury deteriorated in the first place.

After sustaining an injury against Aston Villa, there were calls for the full-back to be given rest in order to allow him to recuperate given his previous injury history.

Shaw might not be too impressed

However, Ten Hag urged the player to play in the very next game against Luton Town with Shaw lasting only the first half before he had to be taken off.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time. I didn’t train the whole week and when the scan came back, there wasn’t too much there.

“Then trained the day before the game (at Luton) – and if the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say ‘no.’ But I shouldn’t have played. It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly the medical staff. I think everyone would admit that,” Shaw was quoted as saying.

Due to the lack of options caused by numerous injuries, Ten Hag had to often resort to playing his stars out of position or ask them to play through the pain barrier. Not the best look for the club and the manager.

