Erik ten Hag set to sign new deal as Manchester United manager

According to Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new deal as Manchester United manager, whilst former PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to join his coaching staff. .

The contract between Ten Hag and United is almost agreed, and the club’s contacts with managers’ agents are advancing to the final stages.

Upon signing a new deal, there may also be changes in the Dutchman’s staff, as Romano reports Van Nistelrooy is a ‘strong candidate’ to join his fellow countryman’s coaching team.

Despite facing significant interest from Burnley to replace Vincent Kompany as head coach, the former strikers’ talks with United are in the final stages, and he is said to be tempted by a move back to The Red Devils – with whom he made his most career appearances for.

The news regarding Ten Hag’s new contract was expected following news earlier this month that the 54-year-old would be staying at Old Trafford for this coming season, following the completion of an internal review that was set to decide the future of the managerial situation at the club.

Carried out by the club’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, the review began in late may, and it’s outcome will see Ten Hag remain in Manchester having just completed a season in which United recorded their lowest ever Premier League position in eighth, but also claimed the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City.

Travis Levison | Get Football