Erik ten Hag set to demand that Jadon Sancho is sold now that his Man United future is sorted

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to demand that the club sell Jadon Sancho in the upcoming transfer window.

This comes following confirmation from the reliable David Ornstein that Ten Hag is set to remain in the Old Trafford dugout after weeks of speculation over his future.

United conducted a review on the season and after careful deliberation, club chiefs elected to carry on with Ten Hag and afford him more time to see what he can accomplish under the right structure and environment.

Now that the managerial uncertainty is out of the way, all attention for the Red Devils now shifts to the transfer window, which officially opens on Friday, 14 June.

United will be heading into the market while under intense pressure to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The 20-time English champions will almost certainly need to sell before they can buy and one player they can make some good money from parting ways with is Sancho.

Sancho has not played for United since last year after he and Ten Hag had a public feud. The Dutchman criticised the winger for not giving 100% in training. Angered by his manager’s remarks, Sancho took to social media and issued a strongly-worded statement accusing Ten Hag of using him as a scapegoat.

Efforts were made to repair their relationship but they were unsuccessful and so, a decision was made to let Sancho rejoin Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

At Signal Iduna Park, the 24-year-old experienced a slight upturn in fortunes as he helped the side reach the Champions League final, where they ultimately fell short as they were beaten by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. Sancho managed three goals and two assists in 21 games for Dortmund during the six months he spent with them.

Dortmund are understood to want the player but cannot afford to buy him. They’re open to another loan deal but United are pushing for a more permanent arrangement. The Bundesliga giants are not the only party chasing Sancho. Juventus and Saudi Arabia Pro League outfits have also been credited with an interest in the Englishman.

It was stated that Sancho would have loved to return to United in case Ten Hag was sacked but now that the 54-year-old is poised to stay and even sign a new deal, Sancho’s Old Trafford career appears to be all but over.

According to The Times, Ten Hag wants the forward gone completely.

The newspaper explains, “It is expected that he will ask for Jadon Sancho to be sold, too.”

“Ten Hag fell out with Sancho last September and loaned him to Borussia Dortmund after the winger branded him a liar over his claim that he was dropped for the Arsenal game because he had trained poorly.”

United value Sancho at £40m.







