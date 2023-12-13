Erik ten Hag at risk of Sir Jim Ratcliffe axe if he cannot stop Man Utd slump

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be pivotal to the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag - Reuters/Carl Recine

Erik ten Hag’s long-term future as Manchester United manager is under threat with Ineos waiting in the wings.

United’s early Champions League exit this week has intensified the scrutiny around Ten Hag’s position ahead of a forbidding trip on Sunday to face Liverpool at Anfield, where they lost 7-0 last season.

It is understood Ten Hag remains safe for now with no appetite for change under the current Old Trafford regime, despite a recognition that results must improve with Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich meaning United have lost half of their 24 matches this term.

But Ten Hag’s job is expected to become increasingly vulnerable once Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes control of football operations unless there is a dramatic improvement on the pitch after a torrid past few months.

It remains to be seen how tolerant Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sport group will be - they have overseen the departure of five managers in four years at Nice, the French club they own - amid what are thought to be serious concerns at United’s shocking slump and dismal recruitment.

United’s existing hierarchy have been sympathetic to the injury crisis with which Ten Hag has had to contend and which has worsened again ahead of Liverpool, in addition to all the off field noise around Mason Greenwood, Antony, Jadon Sancho and the takeover.

Despite losing seven Premier League matches, they also feel Champions League qualification remains in reach with United just six points adrift of the top four and in a comparable position to Newcastle.

However, Ratcliffe will not want to see his first summer transfer window potentially impacted by the loss of vital Champions League revenues should United not finish in the top four - or five if England are handed an additional spot as part of Uefa’s revamp to a 36-team competition next season.

The Ineos founder had hoped his proposed £1.3 billion purchase of a 25 per cent stake in United from the Glazers would have been confirmed by now and in the Premier League vetting process.

But with delays meaning the news is unlikely to be announced until next week at the earliest and possibly beyond then, and the ratification process expected to take between four and eight weeks, there is little prospect of Ratcliffe being able to materially impact United’s January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment gives Man Utd fans a glimmer of hope that things might be about to improve - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

United’s early European exit has put an estimated £28 million dent in the club’s budget and could increase the pressure to sell some players next month. Jadon Sancho, who has been exiled by Ten Hag for over three months, Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Anthony Martial are among those who United are thought to be open to offers for.

Since United budget to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, their premature departure from the competition will mean a projected income hit of about £19.5 million in participation and performances fees and reduced TV pool payments.

Two knockout round home games would also have brought in around £8.2 million in matchday income, meaning a £27.7 million hole in finances.

United will not be able to claw back any of that money through Europa League participation either after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, since only teams that finish third in their groups are entered into the play-off for Europe’s second tier competition.

United are not planning on much transfer activity either in terms of incomings or outgoings next month but departures are more likely than arrivals and, aside from the need to raise funds to reinvest, there are Premier League profit and sustainability rule considerations.

Eintracht Frankfurt are hoping to beat off competition from La Liga leaders Girona to sign midfield outcast Donny van de Beek on loan and Sancho - who has fallen out with Ten Hag - could also go.

Any decent offers for the likes of Varane, Casemiro or Martial would require consideration, even if there is no obvious market for that trio.

Raphael Varane is one of the high-earners United would be willing to listen to offers for - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Many Saudi Pro League sides are at the maximum allowable limits for foreign signings and the huge wages earned by those three players will be an obstacle for most European clubs.

Varane and Martial will both be free to talk to foreign clubs next month since their contracts are due to expire at the end of the season. Martial will leave in the summer if he does not next month.

United announced at the time of Varane’s signing that he was contracted until 2025 but he is only committed until then if a 12-month option in his deal is triggered and that is uncertain after a strain in his relations with Ten Hag.

The France defender, 30, started his first game for a month on Tuesday and is likely to have to answer the manager’s defensive SOS again against Liverpool.

His former Real Madrid team-mate, Casemiro, who is currently sidelined through injury, is not happy how things have panned out this season either.

But, at 31 and with a £350,000 a week contract that runs until June 2026 with the option of another year, United would have to take a huge hit on a player for whom they paid £60 million rising to £70 million.

Meanwhile, United have commenced their audit into their medical set-up after launching an internal review in the wake of the injury crisis suffered this season.

The audit - which is being led by new head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll - is aimed at modernising the club’s approach and is expected to result in a number of recommendations being made to Ineos staff.