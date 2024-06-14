Erik ten Hag ripped into Manchester United flop for disobedience

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘ripped’ into Antony at times last season after the winger disobeyed him.

The Dutchman man was often accused of giving Antony preferential treatment, but that doesn’t appear to be the case after all.

It turns out Antony tested Ten Hag on multiple occasions last term, and it went beyond his underwhelming performances and lack of goal contributions.

During the 4-3 win over Liverpool in March, Antony made a ‘mind blown’ gesture after being asked to carry out duties at left-back. The manager wanted to add more support for his defence but the Brazilian felt he knew better…

Antony did the same in the 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

After that, Ten Hag began laying into the winger. The Athletic claims that he ‘ripped into the the Brazilian, telling him brutally he had to play where he was told’.

When do footballers get the urge to think that they know better that the manager?

Antony should stay in his lane, learn his role and how to perform rather than worry about issues that are beyond him.

Could Antony leave this summer?

Embed from Getty Images

I would shocked if United wouldn’t listen to offers for the Brazilian, or didn’t consider using him as part of an exchange deal.

It would be wrong of me to completely write off a player, but he has been nowhere near good enough since his transfer from Ajax.

United should consider cashing in.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Erik ten Hag ripped into Manchester United flop for disobedience

Jun 14 2024, 16:38

Barcelona register interest in United player who’s completely untouchable; he’s in talks over a new contract

Jun 14 2024, 16:31

Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to back Erik ten Hag as transfer budget is revealed

Jun 14 2024, 16:05