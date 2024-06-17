Erik ten Hag reveals why INEOS decided to keep him at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS simply realised they had the "best manager" when they decided to retain his services at Manchester United after a thorough end of season review.

Widespread speculation, and even some concrete reporting, suggested Ten Hag would be sacked after a bitterly disappointing Premier League campaign but, after speaking with a number of potential candidates, United's co-owners ultimately decided to continue with Ten Hag.

Now back from his holiday in Ibiza, Ten Hag opened up on his conversations with INEOS during an appearance as a pundit on Dutch TV for Euro 2024.

"It was a turbulent season, but it is never a dull moment in Manchester," he told NOS. "I was able to take a bit of a holiday. This week the club management suddenly showed up on our doorstep to say that they would like to continue.

"As in any organisation, there is an evaluation and then conclusions are drawn. The new club management is active in football for the first time and has taken the time to do so."

Asked about reports that Ratcliffe held face-to-face talks with candidates like Thomas Tuchel, Ten Hag revealed United officials admitted they had spoken with possible replacements.

Asked about reports that Ratcliffe held face-to-face talks with candidates like Thomas Tuchel, Ten Hag revealed United officials admitted they had spoken with possible replacements.

"Everyone has heard that they have spoken to several candidates," he explained. "In the Netherlands, something like that is not possible and it is not even allowed. You are not allowed to just talk to another club. as long as there is a current head coach. In England, it is different.

"Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager."

Talks now revolve around a contract extension for Ten Hag, who admitted there is still work to be done before he puts pen to paper.

"They came to Ibiza. We held good conversations, about different subjects," he said. "We decided to continue and extend the contract, but we still have to agree. Some things need to happen before that happens."