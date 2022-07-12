  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Erik Ten Hag remains grounded after Man Utd’s friendly victory over Liverpool

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Bangkok
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player

Erik Ten Hag is not getting carried away with Manchester United’s 4-0 friendly victory against rivals Liverpool in his first match in charge.

More than 50,000 were in the cavernous Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok to see the Premier League giants open their respective pre-season campaigns on Tuesday night.

New boss Ten Hag saw promising signs in Thailand, where Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored in the first half and Facundo Pellistri wrapped up the eye-catching win.

It was a dream start in terms of result but the Dutchman wants much more from his team.

“Of course we are satisfied today because I think that was a team with a great spirit and we know we are just starting and things went wrong, clear,” Ten Hag said.

“We did the press, we made some mistakes in pressing, we conceded some chances, but also we created a lot.

“I think our team played brave, played proactive. We have to work really hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy with the first game. I know we have good players.

“Now we have to construct a team and we started the first game now, so I am happy with the first game.”

Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United
Jadon Sancho was on target for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool had numerous chances to score across a match in which they made sweeping changes on three occasions.

United changed their outfield line-up at half-time and were under the cosh in the second half of the Bangkok Century Cup clash.

“Believe me, I have seen a lot of mistakes,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “You would not say (that when you look) at the result but, be honest, Liverpool plays in three teams.

“They were not in their strongest so we have to not overestimate this result. We have to (be careful).

“But, still, I have seen some really good things and I think what you see is we have a lot of creativity and speed up front, so we have potential.”

Ten Hag skipped the press conference as United hotfooted it to the airport to fly to Australia, but Jurgen Klopp faced the media after a night in which his side somehow failed to score.

New boy Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz hit the post in the opening period, with Mohamed Salah rattling the woodwork in the second half among a glut of chances.

“The result obviously stands there so we have to accept that always,” Klopp said, admitting it was “pretty freaky” they did not score.

“But of course I think it’s clear that we could have scored our goals as well.

“But then I think it would have been an even more spectacular game because I think the goals we gave away to United…we should get assists for it, to be honest.

“But they used their chances, so that’s how it is. They had really good moments, caused us problems in a few, but I saw a lot of good stuff from a team as well.

“The game obviously came a bit too early for us, for a few of our players. You can see that as well. Mistakes happen in football.

“We could have scored I think three or four in the last five minutes but didn’t and that was our fault.

“The atmosphere great, welcome fantastic, organisation really, really good. The result (not) so that’s what the situation pretty much.”

Among the new faces on display on Tuesday was big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez.

“It was his third session and I think after his third sprint his lung was nearly ready to explode, like we killed him nearly,” Klopp said.

“But he offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball there, so that’s for sure one of his strengths.

“He was dangerous, all these kind of things. Now we will see but I think his profile is a proper number nine so that’s helpful with speed, all these kinds of things, with aggression, use his body.”

Recommended Stories

  • Erik ten Hag makes promising start as Manchester United ease to Liverpool win

    Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri eased United to victory.

  • Ten Hag off to great start as United thump Liverpool 4-0

    Erik Ten Hag said he was "satisfied" Tuesday after getting off to a perfect start as Manchester United manager, but insisted he would not be getting carried away after a 4-0 thumping of arch-rivals Liverpool in a preseason friendly in Thailand.

  • Erik ten Hag's Man Utd reign off to perfect start with emphatic win over Liverpool

    After their 5-0 and 4-0 hammerings at the hands of Liverpool last season, there was a lot more riding on this for Manchester United than their Merseyside counterparts and Erik ten Hag could not have hoped for a more encouraging start.

  • Mourning Abe, Japan's ruling party secures election win

    STORY: With flags at half-mast, Japan mourned the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday (July 11).As the country's governing party that he had dominated secured an election win.One that gives Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the chance to cement his own power.Mourners including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen streamed into a Tokyo temple for a private wake for Abe on Monday evening.Japan’s longest-standing post-war prime minister was assassinated by a lone gunman while campaigning in the city of Nara on Friday (July 8).The rare act of political violence has shocked the relatively crime-free nation.Prompting the authorities to raise questions over Abe’s security arrangements.The suspect, identified by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, told police he believed Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation," Kyodo news agency has said, citing investigative sources.Various media outlets have reported that Yamagami told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation.On Monday (July 11), the Unification Church - a controversial group known for its mass weddings and devoted followers - said the suspect's mother had been one of its followers.Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the church confirmed neither Abe nor Yamagami himself were members.Adding that Abe was also not an adviser of the church.Reuters was not able to contact Yamagami's mother and could not determine whether she belonged to any other religious organizations.Meanwhile, at a political news conference, Kishida vowed to take up issues Abe was not able to resolve, such as revising the constitution.Despite the LDP falling short of a simple majority on its own, the party and its junior partner Komeito won 76 of the 125 seats contested in the chamber, up from 69 previously.With no elections set for another three years, the victory gives Kishida an unusually large breathing space to attempt to implement his ambitious agenda.Although some analysts have said Abe’s death could lead to potential turmoil within the party.

  • UEFA U.S. Rights Kickstart New Round for Sports Streaming Wars

    On Monday morning, executives at all the major media companies in the sports space received an email inviting them to make their best pitch for what is likely to be the biggest TV and streaming sports rights deal of the year: the U.S. rights to UEFA, including the UEFA Champions League. As The Hollywood Reporter […]

  • Japan’s Unification Church confirms mother of alleged Abe assassin was a member, raising questions about possible motivation

    But Abe's assassination has stunned residents of a country where gun violence is almost unheard of.

  • Ten Hag sees 'potential' as United beats Liverpool 4-0

    New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag oversaw a 4-0 win over archrival Liverpool on Tuesday in his first game in charge as European pre-season friendlies returned to Asia after a two-year break. The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made a total of 21 substitutions. More than 50,000 fans packed into Bangkok’s iconic Rajamangala Stadium for a first chance to see Premier League stars since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Former Man United, Portugal star Nani joins Melbourne Victory

    Former Portugal and Manchester United winger Luis Nani has signed for Australian side Melbourne Victory in one of the A-League's biggest coups in years.

  • 2022 Concacaf W Championship: How to watch, USWNT schedule, scores, World Cup qualifying explained

    2022 Concacaf W Championship: Schedule, how to watch, TV/streaming info, and details on how teams qualify for the 2023 Women's Soccer World Cup

  • Harry Kane vomits and Son Heung-min collapses in brutal Tottenham training session

    England captain Harry Kane was left needing to be sick as several Tottenham Hotspur players collapsed to the floor after Antonio Conte put his squad through a typically brutal training session in South Korea.

  • Mewis scores late, US women top Mexico 1-0 at W Championship

    Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 on Monday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The U.S. won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group.

  • Schefter denies carrying water when reporting on players like Deshaun Watson, Dalvin Cook

    As the slow time moves toward a conclusion, the Washington Post has published a profile of an NFL reporter who always lives life in the fast lane. Sometimes, too fast. There’s no denying Adam Schefter’s success, primarily when it comes to reporting on trades, signings, and other moves five minutes before those moves are announced [more]

  • Is Henry Ruggs holding out hope of an eventual return to football?

    A lengthy and informative item from ESPN.com regarding the Henry Ruggs situation contains a few details that stand out. One stands, as it relates to the potential resumption of his football career. As of March 16, Ruggs secured permission to leave home confinement twice per week for three hours at a time to work out [more]

  • What Baker Mayfield said about his trade to the Panthers; GM talks Sam Darnold’s future

    Baker Mayfield commented publicly for the first time today since he was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week.

  • Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits teammate Steve McMichael

    Former 1985 Chicago Bear Dan Hampton visits his old teammate, Steve McMichael, in the hospital.

  • Rob Gronkowski addresses why he left Patriots out of retirement post

    Rob Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement post. The ex-Pats tight end finally addressed the snub.

  • Germany punish Spanish carelessness to seal Euro 2022 quarter-final spot

    Germany maintain flawless record against Spain in impressive 2-0 result Buhl pounces on error from Spanish goalkeeper Panos to open the scoring Popp headed home from a corner to seal the result and Germany's quarter-final spot

  • NBA rumors: Warriors reluctant to trade Jordan Poole, others for Kevin Durant

    The Warriors reportedly are unwilling to give up all of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and their other young players in a Kevin Durant blockbuster trade.

  • Hasim Rahman Jr. trashes Jake Paul’s wins over MMA fighters, vows to end ‘facade he’s calling a career’

    Hasim Rahman Jr. made it clear to Jake Paul that he doesn't respect what he's done in the ring.

  • Ian Poulter: ‘People threatening you is not a nice position to be in’

    <strong>Exclusive interview: </strong>The Englishman discusses the backlash to his decision to join LIV Golf, his determination to continue playing on the DP World Tour and still believing he can win a first major