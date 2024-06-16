Erik ten Hag opens up on Man United’s managerial hunt before decision to stick with him

Erik ten Hag opens up on Man United’s managerial hunt before decision to stick with him



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has opened up on the club’s efforts to secure a replacement for him before it was eventually decided that he would carry on in the Old Trafford dugout.

Ten Hag was subjected to the most intense criticism as United endured an extremely disappointing 2023/24 season. The team finished in eighth position, their lowest-ever finish since 1989/90.

For large parts of the tumultuous campaign, Ten Hag and his players were slammed for their inconsistent results and performances.

However, there was some light at the end of the tunnel for the Dutchman as he masterminded a brilliant 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Soon after that match, INEOS initiated an end-of-season review that lasted more than two weeks. It was stated that the results of the review would determine whether or not Ten Hag would keep his job.

While INEOS’ thorough audit was ongoing, it’s believed they kept in touch with potential replacements for Ten Hag. United maintained contact with the representatives of other managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank and Marco Silva.

It was claimed that Ratcliffe personally met with Tuchel in Monaco to discuss the German coach’s candidacy for the United managerial position. Tuchel eventually ruled himself out of the running.

A lack of viable options and other factors such as his promotion of the youth combined to convince INEOS and the top brass at United to afford Ten Hag more time.

In fact, the 54-year-old is in line to be handed a new two-year deal that will keep him contracted to the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of England’s opening group stage clash against Serbia, Ten Hag appeared on Dutch TV NOS Studio Voetbal and gave insight into what really transpired behind the scenes.

He confirmed that INEOS did indeed have conversations with his potential successors but eventually, they elected to keep him as they informed him he is the best fit for the role.

He explained that United “disturbed his holiday” and “suddenly appeared at his doorstep” in Ibiza to explain that they want to continue working with him.

Ten Hag also said that United flew him out to Ibiza for his much-deserved break.

He added, “Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”

“Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this…”

On the end-of-season review process and how it panned out, Ten Hag remarked, “INEOS took their time. They are new in football, it’s normal to reflect on the season. It’s no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.”

When asked how it felt to learn the club was speaking to other candidates, he replied, “Here in Holland this is ‘not done’, in fact, it’s not even allowed here. But in England, they have different rules and laws.”

Ten Hag also spoke about one of his players, Marcus Rashford, and his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

The United gaffer insisted that much like Jack Grealish, Rashford didn’t have a good season and his inadequate performances resulted in him not getting picked.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



