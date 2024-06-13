Erik ten Hag now wants contract extension for vital United man who’s popular among squad and fans

Erik ten Hag now wants contract extension for vital United man who’s popular among squad and fans

After confirmation that he’ll retain his role in the dugout for the foreseeable future, Erik ten Hag is preparing to outline his demands to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co.

INEOS had three potential managerial candidates in mind prior to Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph on May 25: Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Marco Silva, the latter of which they held talks with before the tie took place.

While reports claim they met with Tuchel as recently as last week, it’s thought that Ten Hag’s perfectly executed game plan to overturn Manchester City turned several key United chiefs from doubters into believers. As such, he is now in talks over a contract extension.

Due to the wholesale changes Ratcliffe is implementing at board level, Ten Hag will be made to take a backseat on transfers from now on. Director of Football Jason Wilcox and the new recruitment team are expected to oversee the summer window with additions they best see fit, although the Dutchman’s current terms give him the ability to veto any potential signings.

He will also push for striker coach Benni McCarthy to be awarded a contract extension, as per The Times. The South African’s current deal will expire at the end of June, and Ten Hag is adamant about continuing with him among his staff.

Ten Hag reluctant to see a trusted lieutenant leave

McCarthy was particularly lauded for his work with Marcus Rashford last term; the forward oversaw a resurgent, career-best campaign when he netted 30 goals in all competitions and was subsequently named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

In November 2023, the England star hailed the direct influence McCarthy had on his upturn in form, saying: “He’s definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches is good for us. He’s always there speaking to us about these things.”

Snippets from training sessions have frequently showcased how well-liked the ex-frontman is among the squad, but that popularity has also transferred to the fans as well.

McCarthy celebrates May’s FA Cup victory with the players

After Rashford scored a brace in a 3-0 home win over Leicester City last February, the Old Trafford faithful could be heard chanting McCarthy’s name – as confirmed by MailSport.

🗣 “Thanks for what you’re doing with this team.” Benni McCarthy: “Thank you, that’s the manager, it’s the manager.” 🗣: “It’s you as well.” Benni McCarthy: “ I’ve got him [Rashford] in the right place.” 🫡#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NoUfboK06M — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 22, 2023

