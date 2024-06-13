Erik ten Hag looks ahead to pre-season as Man Utd future cleared up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stressed the importance of an "effective" pre-season this summer as he prepares to lead the club into a new era.

Ten Hag's future has been the subject of considerable uncertainty in recent weeks while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new hierarchy conducted a review after taking control of football operations.

The Dutchman delivered the FA Cup last month with a memorable victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, adding to the Carabao Cup he won in his first season with United. But, having overseen a promising third place finish in 2022/23, the Red Devils then tumbled to eighth in the Premier League 12 months later – their worst league campaign since 1990.

It has now been reported that United have reached the decision Ten Hag will stay, with talks over a new contract also now expected to begin as a result. Hours later, an interview with the boss conducted by club media covered the topic of the upcoming pre-season.

"We have a strong first-team squad there with players that can present themselves to the fans. But especially to us. They have the levels to play in our team for next season. There will be a mix, with experienced players together with some young players," he said.

United are likely to be missing a number of players when pre-season begins in July, with eight competing with various countries at Euro 2024 and two others at the Copa America, but Ten Hag insists the squad he will pick for trips Norway, Scotland and America will be "as strong as possible".

He added: "Pre-season is about preparing for the season and we have to make that our next step. It is one of the only times when you have the team together, and you can work in training on structures, the way of play, but also on certain standards around the team and that's very important to take this period and use it effectively."

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the breakout stars of 2023/24, getting his first meaningful experience during pre-season last summer – until an untimely injury delayed his explosion for three months. Ten Hag has teased more opportunities for young players this time around.

"We will bring players like Kobbie, who was very unknown by that time, and now everyone knows him. So if you want to have the first glimpse of players - maybe new players or young players who are coming up through the academy, then this is your opportunity," the boss said.

18-year-old forward Ethan Wheatley, who became United's landmark 250th academy graduate to play for the first-team when he made his debut in April, will likely be one of those to watch. Habeeb Ogunneye, Louis Jackson and Harry Amass also featured in recent matchday squads several times. Omari Forson would have been involved this summer, but the winger turned down a new contract to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere and has signed with Monza in Serie A.