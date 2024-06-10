Erik ten Hag’s latest stance on Man United job emerges as he learns club is in contact with other managers

Erik ten Hag’s latest stance on Man United job emerges as he learns club is in contact with other managers



Erik ten Hag is reportedly insistent that he will remain as Manchester United boss despite learning that the club is in talks with his potential replacements.

Ten Hag’s future at United is still up in the air more than two weeks after he led his players to FA Cup glory by beating Manchester City at Wembley.

On that occasion, the Dutchman masterminded a near-flawless game plan that Pep Guardiola’s men simply had no answer for. However, it seems that the victory was not enough to buy him some time in the Old Trafford dugout.

Club bosses led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS have been conducting an end-of-season review, whose outcome is expected to determine Ten Hag’s fate and whether or not he carries on as the Red Devils’ manager.

Some players including Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay have publicly come out to voice their support for the 54-year-old coach, who also retains the backing of a section of the fanbase.

Former United gaffer Louis van Gaal also recently opened up on the situation and explained that Ten Hag deserves more time to realise his vision and turn things around.

Amidst all this, United are believed to have been talking with the representatives of other managers including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel.

It however emerged over the weekend that Tuchel has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Ten Hag after the German tactician held talks with Ratcliffe in Monaco last week.

Managerial options for United are dwindling fast.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed what’s going on in Ten Hag’s camp and what the current United boss thinks of all that is going on.

Solhekol wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Erik ten Hag aware of reports Manchester United have been in contact with other managers.”

“He has always wanted to stay at United but is realistic when it comes to expectations about his future.”

“He is proud of winning two trophies in two years and given time he is confident United’s league form would improve under him.”

“He will continue working as a manager come what may.”

Erik ten Hag aware of reports Manchester United have been in contact with other managers. He has always wanted to stay at United but is realistic when it comes to expectations about his future. He is proud of winning two trophies in two years and given time he is confident… — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 10, 2024

There is an expectation that United’s end-of-season review will conclude this week and a final verdict on Ten Hag be reached.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



