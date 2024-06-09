Erik ten Hag’s job ‘not safe’ as Fabrizio Romano provides managerial update

Erik ten Hag continues to be the hottest subject on the agenda right now as the Dutchman is still waiting to learn whether he will remain in charge for a third season.

The Dutchman has been under increasing pressure to turn things around at the club after a dreadful second campaign, which culminated in a worst-ever Premier League finish.

Winning the FA Cup did, however, land the former Ajax manager some credit in the bank and he is currently the subject of a review carried out by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It has been widely reported that United are considering other options and earlier on Sunday, it was claimed that Ratcliffe had held a ‘secret’ meeting with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Now, journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation, revealing that this weekend is a significant one in United’s decision-making process.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano explained that although it has been quiet recently, there is work being done behind the scenes.

As per the report, United are in talks with representatives of other managers and that Ten Hag is ‘not safe’ in his job as the club’s manager.

Ten Hag has one year remaining on the contract he signed in 2022 and would like to fulfill his deal but ultimately, a decision will be made by INEOS imminently.