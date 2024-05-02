Erik ten Hag: Manchester United can attract top players without Champions League

Manchester United need a strong end to the season to secure European football next season - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United will attract players during this summer’s revamp despite missing out on Champions League football.

United will not be among Europe’s elite next season now Germany has sealed the final extra place with their Uefa co-efficient. But there are still set to be changes at Old Trafford, with the Telegraph Sport revealing earlier this week that United will listen to offers for most of their players.

“It will have an impact on the budget but I’m sure Manchester United is a very attractive team to play for,” Ten Hag said. “Many players will be very happy to play for Manchester United, I’m sure.

“There is always a lot of work, that is normal when you go into a transfer window but the injuries we’ve had have a big impact. We know also we are still below the levels from the expectations of Manchester United have, so we have to catch up.

“I’m now going into my fifth window, two windows were quite okay, two we missed, we have to make new improvements to the squad. But there is a base of this squad that is very good.”

While bids will be entertained for players, Ten Hag branded it a “joke” that most of the squad will be sold.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “As long as I’ve worked, every summer, every window, 200 players are getting interest from Manchester United, we did some research and also every summer we sell all of the players in our squad.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is still injured after limping off against Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final two weeks ago. Bruno Fernandes is also a doubt for Monday’s clash against Crystal Palace.

“I can’t tell (when Rashford will return),” said Ten Hag. “It was last week, after Coventry, and his issue hasn’t healed so far.”

