Erik ten Hag hits back at journalists over ‘disgraceful’ reaction to Man United’s FA Cup semi-final win

Erik ten Hag has branded the reaction to Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City “embarrassing” and “a disgrace”.

Having let slip a 3-0 lead at Wembley with 20 minutes to go and then won on penalties after the Championship side had an extra-time goal disallowed for a marginal offside, United were heavily criticised by pundits and fans alike despite making it back-to-back finals.

Ten Hag met a question about whether he understood the response at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Sheffield United with a feisty response.

“The question: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. It is the comments. Top football is about results.”