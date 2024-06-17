Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford's England snub

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Marcus Rashford was "lacking" this season ahead of his omission from the England squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford was the star of Ten Hag's debut campaign, bagging 30 goals and a further ten assists and signing an enormous new contract as a reward. However, he suffered a major downturn in form last season, finding the back of the net just eight times in all competitions.

That slump saw Rashford left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad alongside Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, and Ten Hag admitted he was not surprised to see either player miss out on a spot in the team.

"[Rashford and Grealish] were both lacking this season, it's clear," Ten Hag told NOS during his appearance as a pundit for England's 1-0 win over Serbia.

"And when you are lacking, you risk not getting picked for your country."

Despite reports of a feud between Rashford and Ten Hag, who has disciplined the winger for a handful of off-field incidents, 90min understands the forward has no desire to leave United this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have looked at Rashford as part of their plan to replace Kylian Mbappe, while Arsenal have also been touted as potential suitors, but the 26-year-old hopes to turn his fortunes around at Old Trafford.

United are also understood to be committed to Rashford, although any significant offers would naturally be considered as the Red Devils seek to navigate the Premier League's financial regulations.

However, there are plenty of other players United are looking to sell in the hope of raising around £100m this summer, with Casemiro, Antony and Jadon Sancho all available at the right price.