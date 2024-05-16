Erik Ten Hag gives update on Bruno Fernandes’ future at Man Utd after injury

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag gave an update on Bruno Fernandes' future at the club after speculation he may leave.

The Portugal international has insisted he will stay at Old Trafford, if they'll have him, but rumours have swirled that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are among the clubs linked with the influential 29-year-old.

Ten Hag was adamant United don't want to let him go after he played a significant role in the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday, 15 May.

The manager said: "He loves Manchester United. He loves the fans from Manchester United and he loves to play for Manchester United. That is all I know."