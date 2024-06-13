Erik ten Hag to be given £140 million war chest this summer



There is finally some good news about Manchester United’s transfer budget, if a new report from Football Insider is to be believed.

Reports have been drip-fed from the media over several weeks indicating that the Red Devils will only have a net £50 million transfer war chest this summer. This is because years of profligacy has left one of the world’s richest clubs in danger of breaching the Premier League’s stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Given the obvious need for reinforcements after a shocking season that saw United break all sorts of record lows and finish eighth in the Premier League, this figure looked like it would barely scratch the surface of what is required to return them to a side capable of mounting a title challenge.

However, rejoice! Reporter Sean Fisher’s sources have told him that United “plan to back Erik ten Hag with a summer budget of £140million”.

There may be a catch, though. Fisher adds: “That budget is set to fluctuate based on player sales with United in the process of offloading Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro over the summer window among others.”

This statement is unclear. Is Fisher’s source including estimated revenues from player sales in his upbeat forecast? Or is he saying those revenues would be on top?

With United looking at around £40 million each for Sancho and Greenwood and perhaps hoping for £10 million for Casemiro, that £90m added to the budgeted £50m comes to the magic figure of £140m.

However, the reporter adds that “significant cost-cutting since Ratcliffe’s takeover – including a huge reduction to the wage bill – has given the club much more flexibility over the summer window, especially beyond June 30th.”

Thus, if he is suggesting United can stump up £140 million plus the Sancho/Greenwood/Casemiro revenue, then the situation looks a lot rosier and the total war chest could then climb above £200m.

It is certainly true that in qualifying for the Europa League via the FA Cup final, United are guaranteed at least £4 million extra revenue which could climb to £10 million if they reach the last 16. And it is true that Ineos have been implementing cost-cutting measures throughout the club.

It is also a fact that Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial’s departures will lead to a £590,000 per week saving on their salaries and if Casemiro is also moved on, the annual net saving on the three contracts will be an eye-watering £49 million.

The kitty could climb even further with the additional player sales the reporter mentioned. There have been several murmurs that Aaron Wan-Bissaka might be heading back to London and if two new centre backs are acquired, it is likely that either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof could also depart.

Christian Eriksen’s future is also uncertain while Scott McTominay is a regular target for various clubs.

All in all, there are a lot of moving parts in this operation but at some level Football Insider’s report does not look beyond the realms of possibility, which would certainly allow for some exciting activity in this summer’s transfer market.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

