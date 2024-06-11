Erik ten Hag fears missing out on Man United transfer targets due to INEOS delay

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is getting agitated with Manchester United’s end of the season review because it is taking too long.

The Dutchman thinks that the club’s summer transfer plans would be impacted by the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Man United manager has been in charge of the club for two years now, winning a trophy in each of his two seasons at the club.

The Red Devils ended a disastrous season on a high note, defeating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

The owners of United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the head of INEOS, and Joel Glazer, the co-chairman, are reviewing the team’s season before taking a decision on the manager situation at the club.

The 54-year-old is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the wait to find out if he will lead the team next season, according to the Telegraph.

He fears that because the Red Devils are taking their time, they may miss out on some of their transfer targets in the window this summer.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club.

After winning the Carabao Cup the year before, the Dutchman guided United to FA Cup victory, but the Red Devils struggled for much of the season.

United finished eighth in the league, which is their worst every finish in the competition. Under Ten Hag, the Red Devils have failed to find consistency and develop an identity of their playing style.

Man United owners have still not made a decision

In order to address those issues, the club chiefs are looking at potential candidates to replace the former Ajax manager, albeit they are taking too long to come to a conclusion.

United have struggled in the transfer market in recent years, with their decision making or losing out on their targets.

They need to be clever this summer as the club needs to be revived after a poor season and failure to rightly address the key issues might take the club years behind the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

