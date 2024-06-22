Erik ten Hag faces wrath of Ineos after speaking out on Ibiza summit

INEOS are reportedly livid with Erik ten Hag for publicly speaking about their summit in Ibiza about the manager’s future.

After an eighth place finish in the league and such poor performances that the club finished on a goal difference of minus one, there was much speculation before the FA Cup final that regardless of the result, the decision to sack Ten Hag had already been made by Ineos.

Events did not follow the script however, and Ten Hag’s side put in one of the most impressive performances of his tenure at the club and delivered the 13th FA Cup in United’s illustrious history.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman received no public backing and in the two and a half weeks between the victory in the final and confirmation that the former Ajax coach would be offered a new deal, rumours ran amok about United meeting managers like Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank.

In a recent interview with Dutch television, while he was working as a pundit during Euro 2024, Ten Hag spoke out on the events that led to him clinging on to his role at Old Trafford.

During the coverage he confirmed that INEOS met him during his holiday in Ibiza and announced their decision that they would keep him as coach. He also admitted to knowing that they were speaking to other managers about his own job.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag “is in hot water with Manchester United’s hierarchy after revealing details of their Ibiza summit.”

“New part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are unhappy that what they thought was a private meeting was made public by the manager on Dutch television this week.”

“The club do want Ten Hag, 54, to sign a new three-year deal but that is understandably some way from being agreed as yet.”

According to reports while there is keenness on all sides to agree a new deal, there remains numerous sticking points such as what say the coach will have on transfers and who his assistants will be.

There has been much commentary on how INEOS themselves have handled events with former United captain Gary Neville ultimately backing the owners’ right to carry out a review and claiming they made the right choice to retain the Dutchman.

Nonetheless, clearly neither Ineos nor Ten Hag are on the best of terms right now and fans of the club will be hoping relationships between the two improve dramatically after a successful transfer window and start to the new season.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

