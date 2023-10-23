Erik ten Hag expecting emotional night at Old Trafford after Sir Bobby Charlton’s death

Erik ten Hag urged Manchester United to win and to do so in style as a fitting tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton when they host FC Copenhagen.

Charlton captained Manchester United to victory in the 1968 European Cup and Ten Hag feels his team, who have lost their first two Champions League games of the current campaign, have to beat the Danish side on Tuesday evening.

It will be United’s first match at Old Trafford since Charlton died at the age of 86 and Ten Hag expects it to be an emotional affair.

The United manager said: “First we want to win as a tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton but also you want always to do that in a certain way and that is what we are aiming for.

“It is always special, every night at Old Trafford the fans are always so behind us. Definitely tomorrow with the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, their hero and the legend, will be more emotional. We are professionals and it is our job to use the emotions in the right way.

“Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for football and so his legacy with the high standards we have to live [up to] every day, they were emphasised in the last couple of days.”

Defender Sergio Reguilon could be fit to return after missing United’s last five matches. Ten Hag’s side have been beaten by Bayern Munich and Galatasaray so far in their continental campaign and the Dutchman said: “We have to win every game. If you lose the first two games, you have to win.”