Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United’s talks with Thomas Tuchel

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were conducting an end-of-season review following the end of Erik ten Hag’s second campaign in charge and a third year at the club was far from a certainty for the Dutchman.

Despite silverware in back-to-back seasons, Ten Hag’s future was up in the air and United were reportedly discussing other options to spearhead their rebuild.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the review conducted culminated in the decision to keep Ten Hag in charge and any talk of replacing him was immediately rubbished.

Now, speaking as a guest on a broadcast in the Netherlands, Ten Hag has spoken out for the first time since it was made public that he would be remaining at the club, opening up on the process and admitting he is aware that talks were held with former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep,” Ten Hag told Dutch press ahead of a Euro 2024 punditry job.

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager,” he added.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, despite pressure mounting on him, Ten Hag remained confident in front of the press that he was the best man for the job going forward.

And now, it looks like his vision is aligned with the new decision-makers at the club, with INEOS set to lead the footballing department.

This summer, Ten Hag will be looking to oversee a widespread overhaul of the squad, albeit the budget will be dictated by the funds the club is able to secure through player sales.

Earlier, Ten Hag has been in control of United’s transfer activity but according to reports, he will now take the backseat in that regard and instead align himself with the structure being put in place by INEOS.

The 54-year-old also confirmed that he will enter talks over a new contract at the club.

“Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this,” he said.