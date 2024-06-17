Erik ten Hag disagrees with Gareth Southgate's Luke Shaw injury claim

Erik ten Hag has challenged Gareth Southgate's claims that Luke Shaw will be fit enough to feature for England in the Euro 2024 group stage.

A calf injury has sidelined Shaw since February but the Manchester United left-back was on the bench for England's opener against Serbia after Southgate insisted he was available to make his long-awaited return.

Ten Hag, however, called for more caution from England. Having previously admitted he was unsure whether Shaw would be fit at any point this summer, the United boss now believes Shaw will not return until the knockout stages of the tournament should England advance.

"Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stages," Ten Hag told NOS during his appearance as a pundit for England's 1-0 win.

Southgate's previous estimate was a possible return for Shaw in England's second group game against Denmark on Thursday, but even that appears too soon for Ten Hag's liking.

In Shaw's absence, Southgate is likely to turn to Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier for cover on the other side of defence. The 33-year-old recently admitted he sometimes need to alter his natural game when playing at left-back.

"It doesn't matter [which position]. If I play, if I don't play, if I play right-back, left-back, I'll always be ready," he told BBC.

"I like to bomb forward and put crosses in, but sometimes I need to adjust my game and maybe I'll be more defensive [at left back] and join in more. But for me it is just the same - the distances, checking your left shoulder instead of your right, the fine details.

"If it's left-back, no problem, I'll give my best. But if I'm not playing, also the type of character that I am is that I'm always supportive of my team because ultimately, if you're not playing, we all want the same goal.

"As I have said before, it is a privilege to wear the shirt [for England] whether I'm at left-back or right-back."