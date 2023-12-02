Erik ten Hag and Anthony Martial argue as Manchester United’s season hits new low

Anthony Martial produced a poor display for Man Utd - Getty Images /Chris Brunskill

Erik ten Hag and Anthony Martial were involved in a bust-up as Manchester United were beaten by Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Martial was surprisingly named in attack by Ten Hag with Rasmus Hojlund named on the bench. But the French striker struggled to have any influence on the match in the first half as United were forced to weather an attacking storm from the home team.

With frustrations growing, standing on the touchline, Ten Hag demanded more effort from Martial but the 27-year-old hit back at his manager in a clear show of dissent.

Anthony Martial is yet to complete a full 90 minutes this season...



Speaking at half-time, TNT Sports pundit Jermaine Jenas slammed the attitude and work rate displayed by Martial and Alejandro Garnacho.

“I think it was poor, I think his body language was shocking throughout the game, I really do,” Jenas said. “There have been too many moments like this and throwing his arms about.

“I think he is sending a message to his manager almost like ‘I don’t want to play out here’. He is looking at [Alejandro] Garnacho on the left, and it’s criminal putting your team under that type of pressure by not doing your duties as a wide man and tracking back.”

“It’s clear as well, [Tino] Livramento knows that he does not want to go with him. He’s never there and it’s time and time again. He has no interest in tracking him back and [Harry] Maguire and [Luke] Shaw are constantly coming to the rescue due to the ineptitude of the wide players and it’s not just them by the way.

“Fabian Schar is running past [Anthony] Martial. [Kieran] Trippier is running past Garnacho - all over the park they are second best and Newcastle were just not able to capitalise.”

Martial was eventually taken off by Ten Hag in the second half and it is now over three years since Martial last completed a full 90 minutes in the Premier League.