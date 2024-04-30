Erik Spoelstra remains confident the Heat can overcome the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have taken command of their first-round series against the Miami Heat. Their 102-88 victory over Erik Spoelstra’s team on Monday (April 29), leaves the Celtics just one win away from progressing into the second round and sending Miami home. The Celtics will face Miami in game five in front of their home crowd at the TD Garden on Wednesday (May 1).

When speaking to the media following his team’s latest loss, Spoelstra refused to concede the series. He noted that he believes his team is still capable of turning things around if they can start getting some of their shots to fall.

“Offensively, we struggled again,” Spoelstra said. “We had some decent looks early on, weren’t able to knock those down, and Derrick White was very good tonight — obviously. … He was just very efficient, very good…I know in my heart we have a game that’s there. It’s just a matter of the ball going in a few more times, and all of a sudden it ignites.”

The Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The backcourt pairing of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday have done a fantastic job of limiting Miami’s success on the perimeter. Without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier in their rotation, the Heat are lacking the additional on-ball creation necessary to test Boston’s defensive resolve.

Nevertheless, the series isn’t over. The Celtics must stay locked in and close it out on Wednesday. Otherwise, the Heat could build some momentum as they head back to Miami for game six.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire