Erik Spoelstra on Draymond Green’s comment: Each person can find different forms of motivation

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier —Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s; Also, Spoelstra on Herro, Draymond sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra on Draymond declaring Celts as Warriors’ Finals opponent, and Heat players taking umbrage, “Each person can find different forms of motivation. We have a big, audacious goal. That’s motivating enough. But if other things motivate guys I don’t have a problem with that.” – 3:44 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Asked Erik Spoelstra on how Draymond Green’s comment motivated the Heat locker room. “I don’t know. Each person can find different forms of motivation. We have a big audacious goal that’s motivating enough”, he said. #HEATCulture – 3:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Coach Spo on if Draymond Green’s comments motivated the team in anyway:

“I don’t know. Each person can find different forms of motivation.”

“We have a big audacious goal that’s motivating enough.” – 3:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on what stuck out from the film of Jimmy Butler’s 47 last night:

“He was just extremely efficient and fundamental. I think that’s one of the most underrated parts of his game.” – 3:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra:

“There’s nothing like a game 7. And I’m just really glad we all get to experience that together.” – 3:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury status:

“He’s doing rest and treatment today. He won’t do any court work or anything today.”

“We’ll see him in the morning. See the progress he’s made.”

Says it’s a wait and see thing – 3:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Draymond Green’s comments and Jimmy Butler pushed the Heat to one of its most impressive wins in a long time last night. A look ahead to Sunday’s Game 7 in Miami and what’s on the line miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… P.J. Tucker on Game 7: “I think we’re built for it.” – 2:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Udonis Haslem: Draymond Green ‘broke the code’ by saying Celtics would make NBA Finals over Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/28/udo… – 11:01 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Two of the greatest to ever work for the Miami Heat had a hunch Jimmy Butler might do this. And then, there’s Draymond Green. Now there’s a Game 7 coming, many look like fools and Boston is again on the brink of collapse ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3338229/2022/0… – 9:20 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Udonis Haslem’s message to Draymond Green: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:19 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

just imagining Draymond on some remote island beach sprawled out on a daybed, sunglasses slippin down his nose, pina colada in one hand, phone in other, howling laughter as he reads abt the Heat slapping a poster of his bait like its the Notre Dame Play Like a Champion Today sign – 2:59 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

No player has ever given a prediction about which team will win another playoff series before so I can see why Haslem is this mad at Draymond – 1:32 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

A @YahooSports exclusive with Udonis Haslem: “Draymond broke the code…He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some shit he ain’t got no business saying.” Dispatch on Miami’s beef with Draymond Green. sports.yahoo.com/udonis-haslem-… – 1:11 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker on Draymond Green’s comments about playing Boston:

“It’s funny, we laugh…Cause he know better than anybody, we still gotta play the game.” – 12:34 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

P.J. Tucker: “Everyone picked them, even though we’re No. 1” seed…. He said everyone (presumably teammates) laughed when Draymond Green said last night that Golden State will be playing Boston in the Finals: “It’s kind of weird to be a player and pick another team” – 12:16 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Erik Spoelstra: “Jimmy Butler’s competitive will is as high as anyone.” – 11:48 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Heat veterans P.J. Tucker and Udonis Haslem publicly thanked Draymond Green for giving the team motivation to force a Game 7 tonight. It’s clear Draymond’s message got around the locker room. – 11:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

PJ Tucker: “Tell Draymond I said I appreciate it.” – 11:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

PJ Tucker, like Udonis Haslem, says postgame: “Tell Draymond I appreciate it.” – 11:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Draymond comment last night really made an impact huh – 11:37 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Draymond knew what he was doing… pic.twitter.com/t52yRZkKCk – 11:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Udonis Haslem goes over to the announcers

“Tell Draymond Green thank you.”

Draymond yesterday:

“We’re gonna play Boston.” – 11:29 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“Tell Draymond Green thank you.” – Udonis Haslem. – 11:28 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

With the hiring of Darvin Ham as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers via @Adrian Wojnarowski, half of the 30 head coaches in the NBA are now black. With Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (Asian), 16 of the NBA head coaches are of color. The Charlotte Hornets still have an opening. pic.twitter.com/QBObPk82Q6 – 8:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Despite the group’s recent struggles, Erik Spoelstra is sticking with same Heat starting lineup for Game 6 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As Erik Spoelstra said this morning, the Heat is sticking with the starting lineup of Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Six of the Warriors’ seven leading postseason scorers (Steph, Klay, Poole, Draymond, Looney, Kuminga) were drafted by Golden State.

And none were higher than the 7th overall pick – 7:49 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Erik Spoelstra: No Tyler Herro tonight. – 7:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tyler Herro is OUT tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 7:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Tyler Herro is officially out tonight, per Erik Spoelstra. – 7:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is OUT tonight for game 6 – 7:03 PM

Kyle Kuzma: Man Kerr vs Spo would be a crazy NBA finals chess match🍿♟ -via Twitter @kylekuzma / May 28, 2022

Green made the remark on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. “Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat’s 111-103 victory. “You ain’t supposed to say some s*** like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 28, 2022

“He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some s*** he ain’t got no business saying,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bulls***.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 28, 2022