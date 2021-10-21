Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead return to practice on Saints injury report
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks filed their initial injury reports on Thursday with updates on prominent starters like Saints center Erik McCoy and left tackle Terron Armstead, as well as a number of players from the opposing sideline. Seattle also rested several veteran players.
Additionally, tight end Nick Vannett and cornerback Ken Crawley were designated to return from injured reserve, but they’ve got to practice for a few days before being cleared to play. Because they and the other players designated to return this week (kicker Wil Lutz, linebackers Kwon Alexander and Chase Hansen, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith) haven’t yet been activated to the 53-man roster, their status is not reflected on the injury report.
Here’s everything you need to know from Thursday’s injury report:
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Alex Collins, groin
DNP
G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest)
DNP
G Damien Lewis, shoulder
DNP
LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest)
DNP
T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest)
DNP
T Brandon Snell, ankle
Limited
T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps
Limited
CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion
Limited
DE Darrell Taylor, neck
Limited
LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest)
Limited
WR DK Metcalf, foot
Full
WR Freddie Swain, ribs
Full
T Jamarco Jones, neck
Full
CB Tre Brown, knee
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
Limited
T Terron Armstead, elbow
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
WR Deonte Harris, hamstring
DNP
QB Taysom Hill, concussion
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, neck
DNP
WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal)
DNP
DT Malcolm Roach, illnes
DNP
