Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead return to practice on Saints injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks filed their initial injury reports on Thursday with updates on prominent starters like Saints center Erik McCoy and left tackle Terron Armstead, as well as a number of players from the opposing sideline. Seattle also rested several veteran players.

Additionally, tight end Nick Vannett and cornerback Ken Crawley were designated to return from injured reserve, but they’ve got to practice for a few days before being cleared to play. Because they and the other players designated to return this week (kicker Wil Lutz, linebackers Kwon Alexander and Chase Hansen, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith) haven’t yet been activated to the 53-man roster, their status is not reflected on the injury report.

Here’s everything you need to know from Thursday’s injury report:

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Alex Collins, groin

DNP

G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest)

DNP

G Damien Lewis, shoulder

DNP

LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest)

DNP

T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest)

DNP

T Brandon Snell, ankle

Limited

T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps

Limited

CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion

Limited

DE Darrell Taylor, neck

Limited

LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest)

Limited

WR DK Metcalf, foot

Full

WR Freddie Swain, ribs

Full

T Jamarco Jones, neck

Full

CB Tre Brown, knee

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

Limited

T Terron Armstead, elbow

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

WR Deonte Harris, hamstring

DNP

QB Taysom Hill, concussion

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, neck

DNP

WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal)

DNP

DT Malcolm Roach, illnes

DNP

