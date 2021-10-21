Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead return to practice on Saints injury report

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks filed their initial injury reports on Thursday with updates on prominent starters like Saints center Erik McCoy and left tackle Terron Armstead, as well as a number of players from the opposing sideline. Seattle also rested several veteran players.

Additionally, tight end Nick Vannett and cornerback Ken Crawley were designated to return from injured reserve, but they’ve got to practice for a few days before being cleared to play. Because they and the other players designated to return this week (kicker Wil Lutz, linebackers Kwon Alexander and Chase Hansen, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith) haven’t yet been activated to the 53-man roster, their status is not reflected on the injury report.

Here’s everything you need to know from Thursday’s injury report:

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Alex Collins, groin DNP G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest) DNP G Damien Lewis, shoulder DNP LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest) DNP T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest) DNP T Brandon Snell, ankle Limited T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps Limited CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion Limited DE Darrell Taylor, neck Limited LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest) Limited WR DK Metcalf, foot Full WR Freddie Swain, ribs Full T Jamarco Jones, neck Full CB Tre Brown, knee Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf Limited T Terron Armstead, elbow Limited CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full WR Deonte Harris, hamstring DNP QB Taysom Hill, concussion DNP RB Dwayne Washington, neck DNP WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal) DNP DT Malcolm Roach, illnes DNP

1

1