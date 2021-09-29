Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead DNP on initial Saints-Giants injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints were without starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy (calf) and Terron Armstead (elbow) on the initial New York Giants injury report, while Jameis Winston was a full participant with a new knee injury. The full report from both teams:

New York Giants injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

OL Ben Brederson, hand

DNP

LB Blake Martinez, knee

DNP

WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring

DNP

WR Darius Slayton, hamstring

DNP

RB Saquon Barkley, knee

Limited

DB Keion Crossen, elbow

Limited

DB Nate Ebner, quad

Limited

FB Cullen Gillaspia, ankle

Limited

WR Kenny Golladay, hip

Limited

LS Casey Kreiter, knee

Limited

DB Logan Ryan, hamstring

Limited

TE Kaden Smith, knee

Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

T Terron Armstead, elbow

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

QB Jameis Winston, knee

Full

