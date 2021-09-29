Erik McCoy, Terron Armstead DNP on initial Saints-Giants injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints were without starting offensive linemen Erik McCoy (calf) and Terron Armstead (elbow) on the initial New York Giants injury report, while Jameis Winston was a full participant with a new knee injury. The full report from both teams:
New York Giants injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
OL Ben Brederson, hand
DNP
LB Blake Martinez, knee
DNP
WR Sterling Shepard, hamstring
DNP
WR Darius Slayton, hamstring
DNP
RB Saquon Barkley, knee
Limited
DB Keion Crossen, elbow
Limited
DB Nate Ebner, quad
Limited
FB Cullen Gillaspia, ankle
Limited
WR Kenny Golladay, hip
Limited
LS Casey Kreiter, knee
Limited
DB Logan Ryan, hamstring
Limited
TE Kaden Smith, knee
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
T Terron Armstead, elbow
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
QB Jameis Winston, knee
Full
1
1