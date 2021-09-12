Erik McCoy exits Packers game with lower leg injury, questionable to return

The New Orleans Saints didn’t see everything break their way during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers. Standout center Erik McCoy left the game early on with a lower leg injury, and was later announced to be questionable to return.

New Orleans was already shorthanded along the interior line; backup center Will Clapp started the season on injured reserve and won’t be available for a few weeks. In McCoy’s absence, the Saints shifted right guard Cesar Ruiz (who played center at Michigan in college) over to the pivot point while bringing backup guard Calvin Throckmorton in to take his spot. Throckmorton played well until a false start penalty in the third quarter took New Orleans out of field goal range.

McCoy’s specific injury hasn’t been clarified, but it’s good to see he wasn’t immediately ruled out. Keep an eye out in case he returns to play later in the game.

