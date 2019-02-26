Erik Karlsson picked up Gustav Nyquist from airport after Sharks trade originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Doug Wilson has made a habit of acquiring a major piece for the Sharks' playoff push at each of the last two trade deadlines.

The Sharks, in return, have developed a tradition of sorts aimed at expediting the chemistry-building process for that traded player and his new team.

Last year, Wilson pried Evander Kane away from the Buffalo Sabres, and none other than "Jumbo" Joe Thornton picked him up at the airport upon his arrival in San Jose.

"Him picking me up at the airport with a bum knee, I mean, it just shows the guys he is and the type of leader he is and how much he cares about the team having success," Kane recalled to The Athletic back in September. "We talked a lot about San Jose, there's not really a more knowledgeable guy about the area, whether it's on or off the ice."

On Sunday, Wilson pushed more of the Sharks' chips in for a run at the Cup when he acquired Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings. The 29-year-old winger hails from Sweden, making him now one of six Swedes on San Jose's roster.

So, naturally, when Nyquist landed in Boston to join the Sharks ahead of their game against the Bruins on Tuesday, one of the other five Swedes made sure to welcome him with open arms.

That's right, Erik Karlsson -- who knows a thing or two about the awkwardness of being traded -- was there. Apparently, he and Nyquist are good friends dating back to their time together on the Swedish national team.

Given their familiarity, there was clearly no need for any formal introductions. But if Nyquist can find a way to contribute to a victory in Boston on Tuesday, that's clearly the kind of mutual introduction he and his new team are hoping for.