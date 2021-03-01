Erik Karlsson laughs off Jordan Binnington zoning out in odd Sharks game

Karlsson laughs off Binnington zoning out in odd Sharks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All Erik Karlsson can do now is laugh.

Karlsson spoke Monday on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington throwing errant punches at Karlsson and other Sharks on Saturday night in San Jose's 7-6 loss at SAP Center. He said Binnington "zoned out" and wasn't looking for certain players to punch by any means.

“It’s one of those things that looking back, I think we laugh at now,” Karlsson said Monday to reporters, via the San Jose Mercury News' Curtis Pashelka. “But it worked for them, so good on him and good on them, so it is what it is. It will be, I’m sure, on the highlights for quite some time.”

The Blues decided to pull the starting goalie in the second period when Evander Kane scored his second goal of the night, giving the Sharks a 4-3 lead. He then went on a bizarre punching spree that involved Karlsson, defenseman Radim Simek and goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Things are heatin' up on the ice 🤐 pic.twitter.com/EcQ6c3N17l — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 28, 2021

BINNINGTON JUST PUNCHED THREE PPL 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3r44erYEm1 — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 28, 2021

The strategy, unfortunately for the Sharks, worked out for St. Louis. The Blues roared back and scored four more goals as San Jose's issues in the net continue.

Entering Monday, the Sharks now are 7-9-2. They're in last place of the stacked West Division.