Erik Karlsson with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 04/15/2024
Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 04/15/2024
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.