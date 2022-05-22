Erik Jones wins Fan Vote for 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race
Erik Jones wins the 2022 Fan Vote and will race for $1 million in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch leads the field to green for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney wins the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in a wild overtime finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Mavericks didn't appreciate Steph Curry celebration after a no-look 3-pointer.
NASCAR says it called the final caution quickly, creating a bizarre set of circumstances that could have been more controversial had Ryan Blaney not won.
After all these years, Jim "Bones" Mackay got the caddie trophy he's always wanted.
Draymond Green once again had words for crew chief Marc Davis.
An unnecessary caution flew with Blaney just feet from the finish line on the final scheduled lap.
Draymond Green pinpointed what made Andrew Wiggins' monster dunk over Luka Doncic so incredible.
Andrew Wiggins put Luka on a poster.
The Warriors took advantage of a frigid shooting night from the Mavericks to take a 3-0 series lead with a 109-100 victory.
It's not often that a morning show host admits he had a bad take, but that's what Nick Wright did after the Warriors' Game 3 win on Sunday night.
Thankfully for the Warriors, Steph wasn't hurt.
The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule and regional results.
Steph Curry is the king of the shimmy.
Steph had some thoughts on the Mavericks arena staff's protocol for delivering drink orders before halftime.
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
The golfer who takes home the Wanamaker Trophy as the winner of the PGA Championship will take advantage of increased payouts of the tour's majors.
Jimmie Johnson's decision to drive his qualifying run aggressively didn't pay off Sunday.
Scott Dixon will lead the starting lineup for the 106th Indy 500 to the green flag, his fifth pole position on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.