Erik Jones wins Fan Vote for 2022 All-Star Race at Texas

Erik Jones was announced Sunday night as the All-Star Race Fan Vote winner for the final spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Jones was the top vote-getter among drivers not already qualified for the main event. The fans‘ choice put his No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet into the field as the 24th and final entry.

RELATED: History of Fan Vote winners | See every All-Star Race winner

Thank you 43 fans, y‘all are AMAZING! ❤️ — Petty GMS (@PettyGMS) May 22, 2022

This is Jones’ sixth full-time season at NASCAR’s top level. He has one top-five and four top-10 finishes through the first 13 races of the 2022 season.

This will be Jones’ third career All-Star Race. He qualified for the main event in 2019 and 2020, finishing 11th in 2020.

Kasey Kahne is the only previous Fan Vote winner to go on to win the main event. He accomplished that feat in 2008.