Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Thanks to a four-car Toyota draft late in the 50-minute session, Jones ended up on top with an average lap speed of 199.756 mph.

Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, ended up second (199.734 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (199.703 mph). Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All 18 cars entered in Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash race took part with Blaney running the most laps (27).

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Read Also:

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released