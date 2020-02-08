Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Thanks to a four-car Toyota draft late in the 50-minute session, Jones ended up on top with an average lap speed of 199.756 mph.

Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, ended up second (199.734 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (199.703 mph). Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

All 18 cars entered in Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash race took part with Blaney running the most laps (27).

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

1

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

10

45.055

 

 

199.756

2

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

10

45.060

0.005

0.005

199.734

3

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

9

45.067

0.012

0.007

199.703

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

10

45.080

0.025

0.013

199.645

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

27

45.302

0.247

0.222

198.667

6

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

18

45.330

0.275

0.028

198.544

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

21

45.338

0.283

0.008

198.509

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

26

45.354

0.299

0.016

198.439

9

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

21

45.409

0.354

0.055

198.199

10

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

25

45.541

0.486

0.132

197.624

11

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

16

45.605

0.550

0.064

197.347

12

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

16

45.611

0.556

0.006

197.321

13

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

25

45.617

0.562

0.006

197.295

14

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

 

Ford

9

45.694

0.639

0.077

196.962

15

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

17

45.864

0.809

0.170

196.232

16

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

19

46.497

1.442

0.633

193.561

17

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

19

46.897

1.842

0.400

191.910

18

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

18

47.191

2.136

0.294

190.714

