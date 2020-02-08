Erik Jones, Toyotas lead only Busch Clash practice at Daytona
Thanks to a four-car Toyota draft late in the 50-minute session, Jones ended up on top with an average lap speed of 199.756 mph.
Jones’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, ended up second (199.734 mph) and Martin Truex Jr. was third (199.703 mph). Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.
All 18 cars entered in Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash race took part with Blaney running the most laps (27).
There were no on-track incidents during the session.
1
20
Toyota
10
45.055
199.756
2
11
Toyota
10
45.060
0.005
0.005
199.734
3
19
Toyota
9
45.067
0.012
0.007
199.703
4
18
Toyota
10
45.080
0.025
0.013
199.645
5
12
Ford
27
45.302
0.247
0.222
198.667
6
2
Ford
18
45.330
0.275
0.028
198.544
7
22
Ford
21
45.338
0.283
0.008
198.509
8
4
Ford
26
45.354
0.299
0.016
198.439
9
14
Ford
21
45.409
0.354
0.055
198.199
10
10
Ford
25
45.541
0.486
0.132
197.624
11
9
Chevrolet
16
45.605
0.550
0.064
197.347
12
3
Chevrolet
16
45.611
0.556
0.006
197.321
13
88
Chevrolet
25
45.617
0.562
0.006
197.295
14
6
Ford
9
45.694
0.639
0.077
196.962
15
1
Chevrolet
17
45.864
0.809
0.170
196.232
16
24
Chevrolet
19
46.497
1.442
0.633
193.561
17
48
Chevrolet
19
46.897
1.842
0.400
191.910
18
42
Chevrolet
18
47.191
2.136
0.294
190.714