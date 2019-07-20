Erik Jones tops second Cup practice; Byron and Larson wreck

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Late in the session, Jones posted his session-best average lap speed of 133.427 mph, topping the pole-winner for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino 301, Brad Keselowski (133.394 mph). 

Jones, who will start fourth Sunday, has made three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a best finish of sixth in 2017.

Aric Almirola ended up third (133.366 mph), Kyle Busch was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Joey Logano, Daniel Hemric, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.

Jones also had the fastest average lap speed among all drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (132.854 mph). Blaney and Kyle Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Within the first 10 minutes of practice, William Byron slammed into the Turn 1 wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

on Friday.

, just got loose," Byron said. "Hopefully tomorrow we can have a good, solid day and go from there.”

Shortly after practice restarted, Kyle Larson tagged the wall in Turns 1 and 2 and he, too, will move to a backup car. Larson will become the fifth driver that will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“As soon as I touched the brakes, it got loose,” Larson said over his team radio.

Also starting from the back will be Hamlin, Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman (all for backup cars).

1

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

40

28.546

 

 

133.427

2

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

37

28.553

0.007

0.007

133.394

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

38

28.559

0.013

0.006

133.366

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

37

28.586

0.040

0.027

133.240

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

54

28.608

0.062

0.022

133.138

6

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

37

28.624

0.078

0.016

133.063

7

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

39

28.628

0.082

0.004

133.045

8

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

40

28.636

0.090

0.008

133.007

9

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

44

28.641

0.095

0.005

132.984

10

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

39

28.657

0.111

0.016

132.910

11

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

40

28.663

0.117

0.006

132.882

12

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

31

28.671

0.125

0.008

132.845

13

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

35

28.679

0.133

0.008

132.808

14

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

25

28.682

0.136

0.003

132.794

15

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

38

28.692

0.146

0.010

132.748

16

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

50

28.719

0.173

0.027

132.623

17

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

39

28.737

0.191

0.018

132.540

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

37

28.784

0.238

0.047

132.324

19

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

33

28.787

0.241

0.003

132.310

20

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

45

28.828

0.282

0.041

132.122

21

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

34

28.836

0.290

0.008

132.085

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

33

28.903

0.357

0.067

131.779

23

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

20

28.909

0.363

0.006

131.751

24

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

49

28.912

0.366

0.003

131.738

25

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

33

28.976

0.430

0.064

131.447

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

48

28.985

0.439

0.009

131.406

27

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

31

29.003

0.457

0.018

131.324

28

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

25

29.042

0.496

0.039

131.148

29

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

7

29.073

0.527

0.031

131.008

30

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

32

29.251

0.705

0.178

130.211

31

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

23

29.317

0.771

0.066

129.918

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

30

29.350

0.804

0.033

129.772

33

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

16

29.648

1.102

0.298

128.467

34

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

23

29.754

1.208

0.106

128.010

35

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

26

30.088

1.542

0.334

126.589

36

51

United States
United States

 Andy Seuss 

 

Ford

38

30.129

1.583

0.041

126.416

37

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

4

55.260

26.714

25.131

68.925

