Erik Jones tops second Cup practice; Byron and Larson wreck
Late in the session, Jones posted his session-best average lap speed of 133.427 mph, topping the pole-winner for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino 301, Brad Keselowski (133.394 mph).
Jones, who will start fourth Sunday, has made three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with a best finish of sixth in 2017.
Aric Almirola ended up third (133.366 mph), Kyle Busch was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Joey Logano, Daniel Hemric, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.
Jones also had the fastest average lap speed among all drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (132.854 mph). Blaney and Kyle Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Within the first 10 minutes of practice, William Byron slammed into the Turn 1 wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
William Byron's car is toast 🍞.
Trouble early in practice at @NHMS on CNBC: https://t.co/W0tyV64pUJ pic.twitter.com/OHxqBrjUwf
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2019
on Friday.
, just got loose," Byron said. "Hopefully tomorrow we can have a good, solid day and go from there.”
Shortly after practice restarted, Kyle Larson tagged the wall in Turns 1 and 2 and he, too, will move to a backup car. Larson will become the fifth driver that will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
“As soon as I touched the brakes, it got loose,” Larson said over his team radio.
Also starting from the back will be Hamlin, Ryan Newman and Alex Bowman (all for backup cars).
1
20
Toyota
40
28.546
133.427
2
2
Ford
37
28.553
0.007
0.007
133.394
3
10
Ford
38
28.559
0.013
0.006
133.366
4
18
Toyota
37
28.586
0.040
0.027
133.240
5
12
Ford
54
28.608
0.062
0.022
133.138
6
22
Ford
37
28.624
0.078
0.016
133.063
7
8
Chevrolet
39
28.628
0.082
0.004
133.045
8
9
Chevrolet
40
28.636
0.090
0.008
133.007
9
48
Chevrolet
44
28.641
0.095
0.005
132.984
10
11
Toyota
39
28.657
0.111
0.016
132.910
11
4
Ford
40
28.663
0.117
0.006
132.882
12
19
Toyota
31
28.671
0.125
0.008
132.845
13
14
Ford
35
28.679
0.133
0.008
132.808
14
17
Ford
25
28.682
0.136
0.003
132.794
15
3
Chevrolet
38
28.692
0.146
0.010
132.748
16
95
Toyota
50
28.719
0.173
0.027
132.623
17
37
Chevrolet
39
28.737
0.191
0.018
132.540
18
21
Ford
37
28.784
0.238
0.047
132.324
19
6
Ford
33
28.787
0.241
0.003
132.310
20
41
Ford
45
28.828
0.282
0.041
132.122
21
1
Chevrolet
34
28.836
0.290
0.008
132.085
22
88
Chevrolet
33
28.903
0.357
0.067
131.779
23
32
Ford
20
28.909
0.363
0.006
131.751
24
47
Chevrolet
49
28.912
0.366
0.003
131.738
25
36
Ford
33
28.976
0.430
0.064
131.447
26
43
Chevrolet
48
28.985
0.439
0.009
131.406
27
13
Chevrolet
31
29.003
0.457
0.018
131.324
28
34
Ford
25
29.042
0.496
0.039
131.148
29
24
Chevrolet
7
29.073
0.527
0.031
131.008
30
38
Ford
32
29.251
0.705
0.178
130.211
31
15
Chevrolet
23
29.317
0.771
0.066
129.918
32
00
Chevrolet
30
29.350
0.804
0.033
129.772
33
27
Chevrolet
16
29.648
1.102
0.298
128.467
34
77
Chevrolet
23
29.754
1.208
0.106
128.010
35
52
Chevrolet
26
30.088
1.542
0.334
126.589
36
51
Ford
38
30.129
1.583
0.041
126.416
37
42
Chevrolet
4
55.260
26.714
25.131
68.925