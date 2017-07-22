Erik Jones tops final Cup practice for Brickyard 400

Rookie Erik Jones was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for the Brickyard 400 with a top speed of 185.845 mph.

Jones’ top speed came on his third of nine laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five were Kevin Harvick (185.824), Ryan Blaney (185.816), Jimmie Johnson (185.487) and Jamie McMurray (185.460).

Matt Kenseth, 20th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 34.

Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 180.951 mph. Kyle Busch followed him at 180.864 mph.

Click here for the full practice report.

During the practice session the spotter for Harvick, Tim Fedewa, told the driver over radio that he had his hard card taken by NASCAR after the sandwich he was eating fell from his perch on the Pagoda. NASCAR confirmed it returned his hard card after practice.

Oh no… ��@KevinHarvick's spotter's hard card was reportedly taken away after his sandwich fell off the pagoda at @IMS! ��#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dDNBdl7AxF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 22, 2017





Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook