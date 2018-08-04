Erik Jones leads opening Cup practice at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Erik Jones posted the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practices Saturday morning at Watkins Glen International.

Jones topped the field with a lap of 125.165 mph on the 2.45-mile road course.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (124.255 mph), Joey Logano (123.654), Clint Bowyer (123.545) and Martin Truex Jr. (123.434).

Daniel Suarez was sixth on the speed chart with a lap of 123.427 mph and was followed by Denny Hamlin (123.389), Jamie McMurray (123.176), Michael McDowell (123.126) and AJ Allmendinger (123.067).

Ryan Newman hit the wall in the esses but his team planned to make repairs. Hamlin brushed the wall in Turn 7 but the damage was minor.

Jimmie Johnson ran the most laps at 25. He was 17th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.718 mph. Kevin Harvick was 19th on the speed chart with a top lap of 122.665 mph.

Final Cup practice will be from 1 – 2:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN.