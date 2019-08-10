Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall

Jim Utter
Motorsport

, who is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season, topped the final 50-minute practice with an average lap speed of 189.843 mph.

completed the top-five.

.

Jones also had the fastest average lap speed (188.146 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Bowyer, Harvick, Bowman and Larson rounded out the top-five in that category.

With about 16 minutes remaining in the session, Suarez tagged the wall exiting the Turn 2 wall after suffering a flat left-rear tire to bring out a caution. 

Suarez’s No. 41 Ford sustained some damage to the right-rear quarter panel but the team hoped to repair it so he would not need to move to a backup car.

“My car was free but when I got loose between (Turns) 1 and 2, I could tell it was something more,” Suarez. “Hopefully, we get a little bit of a break and we can fix it.”

– had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice because they were late out of the garage Friday for inspection. 

1

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

37

37.926

 

 

189.843

2

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

33

38.143

0.217

0.217

188.763

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

32

38.168

0.242

0.025

188.640

4

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

28

38.199

0.273

0.031

188.487

5

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

27

38.218

0.292

0.019

188.393

6

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

35

38.218

0.292

0.000

188.393

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

46

38.219

0.293

0.001

188.388

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

29

38.225

0.299

0.006

188.358

9

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

31

38.249

0.323

0.024

188.240

10

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

39

38.261

0.335

0.012

188.181

11

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

37

38.267

0.341

0.006

188.152

12

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

37

38.279

0.353

0.012

188.093

13

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

44

38.282

0.356

0.003

188.078

14

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

36

38.306

0.380

0.024

187.960

15

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

38

38.316

0.390

0.010

187.911

16

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

41

38.326

0.400

0.010

187.862

17

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

34

38.332

0.406

0.006

187.833

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

32

38.355

0.429

0.023

187.720

19

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

34

38.389

0.463

0.034

187.554

20

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

30

38.425

0.499

0.036

187.378

21

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

26

38.440

0.514

0.015

187.305

22

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

22

38.446

0.520

0.006

187.276

23

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

37

38.465

0.539

0.019

187.183

24

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

27

38.466

0.540

0.001

187.178

25

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

40

38.564

0.638

0.098

186.703

26

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

30

38.575

0.649

0.011

186.649

27

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

29

38.603

0.677

0.028

186.514

28

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

21

38.718

0.792

0.115

185.960

29

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

30

38.745

0.819

0.027

185.830

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

20

38.848

0.922

0.103

185.338

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

24

39.096

1.170

0.248

184.162

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

23

39.140

1.214

0.044

183.955

33

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Ford

16

39.560

1.634

0.420

182.002

