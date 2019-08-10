Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall
, who is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season, topped the final 50-minute practice with an average lap speed of 189.843 mph.
completed the top-five.
.
Jones also had the fastest average lap speed (188.146 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Bowyer, Harvick, Bowman and Larson rounded out the top-five in that category.
With about 16 minutes remaining in the session, Suarez tagged the wall exiting the Turn 2 wall after suffering a flat left-rear tire to bring out a caution.
What a save! 😳@Daniel_SuarezG comes away with only slight damage following this incident in final practice! pic.twitter.com/otZS6sslHd
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 10, 2019
Suarez’s No. 41 Ford sustained some damage to the right-rear quarter panel but the team hoped to repair it so he would not need to move to a backup car.
“My car was free but when I got loose between (Turns) 1 and 2, I could tell it was something more,” Suarez. “Hopefully, we get a little bit of a break and we can fix it.”
– had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice because they were late out of the garage Friday for inspection.
1
20
Toyota
37
37.926
189.843
2
88
Chevrolet
33
38.143
0.217
0.217
188.763
3
4
Ford
32
38.168
0.242
0.025
188.640
4
3
Chevrolet
28
38.199
0.273
0.031
188.487
5
41
Ford
27
38.218
0.292
0.019
188.393
6
14
Ford
35
38.218
0.292
0.000
188.393
7
19
Toyota
46
38.219
0.293
0.001
188.388
8
12
Ford
29
38.225
0.299
0.006
188.358
9
48
Chevrolet
31
38.249
0.323
0.024
188.240
10
42
Chevrolet
39
38.261
0.335
0.012
188.181
11
6
Ford
37
38.267
0.341
0.006
188.152
12
8
Chevrolet
37
38.279
0.353
0.012
188.093
13
2
Ford
44
38.282
0.356
0.003
188.078
14
11
Toyota
36
38.306
0.380
0.024
187.960
15
24
Chevrolet
38
38.316
0.390
0.010
187.911
16
1
Chevrolet
41
38.326
0.400
0.010
187.862
17
13
Chevrolet
34
38.332
0.406
0.006
187.833
18
21
Ford
32
38.355
0.429
0.023
187.720
19
37
Chevrolet
34
38.389
0.463
0.034
187.554
20
17
Ford
30
38.425
0.499
0.036
187.378
21
10
Ford
26
38.440
0.514
0.015
187.305
22
95
Toyota
22
38.446
0.520
0.006
187.276
23
18
Toyota
37
38.465
0.539
0.019
187.183
24
9
Chevrolet
27
38.466
0.540
0.001
187.178
25
43
Chevrolet
40
38.564
0.638
0.098
186.703
26
22
Ford
30
38.575
0.649
0.011
186.649
27
47
Chevrolet
29
38.603
0.677
0.028
186.514
28
34
Ford
21
38.718
0.792
0.115
185.960
29
38
Ford
30
38.745
0.819
0.027
185.830
30
36
Ford
20
38.848
0.922
0.103
185.338
31
00
Chevrolet
24
39.096
1.170
0.248
184.162
32
32
Ford
23
39.140
1.214
0.044
183.955
33
52
Ford
16
39.560
1.634
0.420
182.002