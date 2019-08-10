Erik Jones leads final Cup practice; Suarez tags wall

, who is still looking for his first win of the 2019 season, topped the final 50-minute practice with an average lap speed of 189.843 mph.

completed the top-five.

.

Jones also had the fastest average lap speed (188.146 mph) among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Bowyer, Harvick, Bowman and Larson rounded out the top-five in that category.

With about 16 minutes remaining in the session, Suarez tagged the wall exiting the Turn 2 wall after suffering a flat left-rear tire to bring out a caution.

What a save! 😳@Daniel_SuarezG comes away with only slight damage following this incident in final practice! pic.twitter.com/otZS6sslHd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 10, 2019

Suarez’s No. 41 Ford sustained some damage to the right-rear quarter panel but the team hoped to repair it so he would not need to move to a backup car.

“My car was free but when I got loose between (Turns) 1 and 2, I could tell it was something more,” Suarez. “Hopefully, we get a little bit of a break and we can fix it.”

– had to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice because they were late out of the garage Friday for inspection.

