Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono
Jones’ average lap speed of 172.117 mph came in ahead of Kurt Busch (172.051 mph), who posted his speed in the final minutes of the 55-minute session. Matt DiBenedetto ended up third (171.373 mph).
William Byron was fourth and Kyle Busch – who has won three of the last four races at Pocono – completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top 10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell.
Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed (169.766 mph) among those who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Hamlin and Kyle Busch were second and third-fastest, respectively, in that category.
Just as final practice was scheduled to get underway, Richard Petty Motorsports elected to change engines in Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet.
The move means Wallace will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are also starting from the back after moving to backup cars.
About 39 mins into final practice, Larson was able to get his backup car on track for a couple laps. Elliott got on track with his backup shortly afterward.
Read Also:
Daniel Suarez tops incident-marred Pocono Cup practice
1
20
Toyota
28
52.290
172.117
2
1
Chevrolet
19
52.310
0.020
0.020
172.051
3
95
Toyota
20
52.517
0.227
0.207
171.373
4
24
Chevrolet
33
52.556
0.266
0.039
171.246
5
18
Toyota
34
52.562
0.272
0.006
171.226
6
48
Chevrolet
26
52.703
0.413
0.141
170.768
7
47
Chevrolet
27
52.733
0.443
0.030
170.671
8
12
Ford
23
52.765
0.475
0.032
170.568
9
11
Toyota
38
52.784
0.494
0.019
170.506
10
34
Ford
16
52.789
0.499
0.005
170.490
11
22
Ford
42
52.795
0.505
0.006
170.471
12
19
Toyota
18
52.825
0.535
0.030
170.374
13
4
Ford
30
52.977
0.687
0.152
169.885
14
14
Ford
31
52.983
0.693
0.006
169.866
15
3
Chevrolet
24
52.989
0.699
0.006
169.847
16
41
Ford
26
53.004
0.714
0.015
169.799
17
21
Ford
22
53.006
0.716
0.002
169.792
18
37
Chevrolet
21
53.067
0.777
0.061
169.597
19
10
Ford
25
53.069
0.779
0.002
169.591
20
8
Chevrolet
30
53.182
0.892
0.113
169.230
21
88
Chevrolet
24
53.196
0.906
0.014
169.186
22
2
Ford
21
53.236
0.946
0.040
169.059
23
17
Ford
21
53.273
0.983
0.037
168.941
24
42
Chevrolet
10
53.377
1.087
0.104
168.612
25
6
Ford
18
53.382
1.092
0.005
168.596
26
9
Chevrolet
9
53.426
1.136
0.044
168.457
27
36
Ford
28
53.525
1.235
0.099
168.146
28
38
Ford
24
53.543
1.253
0.018
168.089
29
32
Ford
9
54.078
1.788
0.535
166.426
30
13
Chevrolet
14
54.120
1.830
0.042
166.297
31
00
Chevrolet
2
54.533
2.243
0.413
165.038
32
51
Ford
11
55.165
2.875
0.632
163.147
33
77
Chevrolet
5
55.800
3.510
0.635
161.290
34
27
Chevrolet
16
55.952
3.662
0.152
160.852
35
52
Ford
15
56.400
4.110
0.448
159.574