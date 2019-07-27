Erik Jones leads final Cup practice at Pocono

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Jones’ average lap speed of 172.117 mph came in ahead of Kurt Busch (172.051 mph), who posted his speed in the final minutes of the 55-minute session. Matt DiBenedetto ended up third (171.373 mph).

William Byron was fourth and Kyle Busch – who has won three of the last four races at Pocono – completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Michael McDowell.

Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed (169.766 mph) among those who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Hamlin and Kyle Busch were second and third-fastest, respectively, in that category.

Just as final practice was scheduled to get underway, Richard Petty Motorsports elected to change engines in Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

The move means Wallace will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are also starting from the back after moving to backup cars.

About 39 mins into final practice, Larson was able to get his backup car on track for a couple laps. Elliott got on track with his backup shortly afterward.

1

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

28

52.290

 

 

172.117

2

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

19

52.310

0.020

0.020

172.051

3

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

20

52.517

0.227

0.207

171.373

4

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

33

52.556

0.266

0.039

171.246

5

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

34

52.562

0.272

0.006

171.226

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

26

52.703

0.413

0.141

170.768

7

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

27

52.733

0.443

0.030

170.671

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

23

52.765

0.475

0.032

170.568

9

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

38

52.784

0.494

0.019

170.506

10

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

16

52.789

0.499

0.005

170.490

11

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

42

52.795

0.505

0.006

170.471

12

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

18

52.825

0.535

0.030

170.374

13

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

30

52.977

0.687

0.152

169.885

14

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

31

52.983

0.693

0.006

169.866

15

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

24

52.989

0.699

0.006

169.847

16

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

26

53.004

0.714

0.015

169.799

17

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

22

53.006

0.716

0.002

169.792

18

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

21

53.067

0.777

0.061

169.597

19

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

25

53.069

0.779

0.002

169.591

20

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

30

53.182

0.892

0.113

169.230

21

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

24

53.196

0.906

0.014

169.186

22

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

21

53.236

0.946

0.040

169.059

23

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

21

53.273

0.983

0.037

168.941

24

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

10

53.377

1.087

0.104

168.612

25

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

18

53.382

1.092

0.005

168.596

26

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

9

53.426

1.136

0.044

168.457

27

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

28

53.525

1.235

0.099

168.146

28

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

24

53.543

1.253

0.018

168.089

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

9

54.078

1.788

0.535

166.426

30

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

14

54.120

1.830

0.042

166.297

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

2

54.533

2.243

0.413

165.038

32

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

11

55.165

2.875

0.632

163.147

33

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

5

55.800

3.510

0.635

161.290

34

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

16

55.952

3.662

0.152

160.852

35

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Ford

15

56.400

4.110

0.448

159.574

