Erik Jones fastest in final Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Erik Jones was fastest in Saturday’s final practice for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones covered the 2 ½-mile oval at 199.756 mph. He led a Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota onslaught, with all four of its Cup drivers at the top of the grid.

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest at 199.734 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (199.703 mph) and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (199.645 mph).

The rest of the top 10 were Ford drivers: the three Team Penske entries of Ryan Blaney (198.667 mph), Brad Keselowski (198.544) and Joey Logano (198.509), followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (198.439 mph), Clint Bowyer (198.199) and Aric Almirola (197.624).

Chevy would make up seven of the remaining eight cars in the 18-car Clash lineup, led by 11th-fastest Chase Elliott (197.347 mph).

The Busch Classic takes the green flag Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Final Busch Clash practice results

