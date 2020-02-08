Erik Jones fastest in final Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Jerry Bonkowski
NBC Sports

Erik Jones was fastest in Saturday’s final practice for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones covered the 2 ½-mile oval at 199.756 mph. He led a Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota onslaught, with all four of its Cup drivers at the top of the grid.

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest at 199.734 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (199.703 mph) and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (199.645 mph).

The rest of the top 10 were Ford drivers: the three Team Penske entries of Ryan Blaney (198.667 mph), Brad Keselowski (198.544) and Joey Logano (198.509), followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (198.439 mph), Clint Bowyer (198.199) and Aric Almirola (197.624).

Chevy would make up seven of the remaining eight cars in the 18-car Clash lineup, led by 11th-fastest Chase Elliott (197.347 mph).

The Busch Classic takes the green flag Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Final Busch Clash practice results

