Erik Jones drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Erik Jones rounded out the top 10 in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The top-10 finish for Jones added 27 points to his season total.

Jones started in 29th position. The sixth-year driver has collected two career victories, with 33 top-five finishes and 63 results inside the top 10.

Over the course of his career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Jones has started eight races, completed seven of them, and compiled three top-10 finishes.

The Byron, Michigan native began the race 13 spots behind his career mark of 15.8, but finished eight places ahead of his career average of 18.2.

Jones’ 10th-place finish was against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured six cautions and 30 caution laps. There were 27 lead changes.

Kyle Larson earned the win in the race, and Brad Keselowski finished second. Kyle Busch placed third, Denny Hamlin took fourth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

After Keselowski won the first stage, Larson seized control and won Stage 2 before taking the checkered flag.