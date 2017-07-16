Erik Jones’ day ends early in a wreck, playoff chances take big hit

Erik Jones‘ day came to an early end in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

While on pit road for a competition caution, Jones made contact exiting his pit stall with both Kasey Kahne and Denny Hamlin on Lap 38. Shortly after the race restarted on Lap 41, Jones’ No. 77 Toyota Camry went into the Turn 3 wall, suffering significant damage.

“Disappointing day for sure, you know,” Jones told NBCSN. “We had a good car to fire off and it’s unfortunate made a little contact there with the 5 and the 11 on pit road.

“We thought we were okay and unfortunately (lost) the right front or left front into three and it ended our day.”

Jones came into Sunday’s race ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings. He needed a good finish, but won’t get it.

“It’s going to be real tough to make the playoffs,” Jones said. “We were really working hard to get into contention. We didn’t need a day like this. We just have to keep working hard and hope we have a shot over the next few races.”